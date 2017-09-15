10 stunning ways to protect your garden from the sun

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than spending time outdoors. Time in nature can clear the head and soothe the spirit. At home, a dedicated nook outside is priceless.

However, spending time under the sun can be uncomfortable during scorching hot days – or even regular afternoons in the Philippines. It’s not just your discomfort at stake, but direct sunlight at certain hours of the day can be risky to the skin. To keep the harmful rays away, sun protection on the terrace is important.

Before starting to create your dream patio, inspire yourself with 10 of our favorite ideas for sun protection in your outdoor sanctuary. Enjoy!