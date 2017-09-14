10 fascinating ceiling design ideas

A well-designed and professionally constructed ceiling can give any space character, it can have a significant impact on the atmosphere of your room. In addition, your ceiling design can adhere to the interior architecture of your space giving it a more complete and cohesive look. This is especially noticeable when you opt for special ceiling features like trusses or roof beams. However, when it comes to design some subtle effects can do wonders to elevating the style of your home. It's not just a matter of color, but also of lighting. Of course, all these possibilities will be based on your own personal preferences since the space should first and foremost reflect your unique taste.

When it comes to designing your ceiling, it's important to let your imagination run wild while considering the type of space you're going to use it for. For starters, a ceiling in the bathroom needs to meet different requirements than a bedroom or kitchen ceiling. However, similar to flooring, you can create amazing contrasts that can bring variety to a room. Be inspired and don't shy away from unique styles. Sometimes, it's exactly these oddball designs that bring an irresistible charm to your home.