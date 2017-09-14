8 amazing terrace roofing designs you’ll love

Open terraces are stunning, but without a roof, it’s left vulnerable against harsh natural elements. From rain or heat to dirt and dust, there are plenty of factors that can affect the quality of the terrace. While homeowners may want to be in complete harmony with the natural surroundings, it’s important to keep your outdoor furniture protected by placing a roof over it.
Of course, there are a lot of different types of terrace roofing depending on your needs and the style of the home. Make the most out of your outdoor space by putting up roofing material that goes perfectly with the house. Glass or wood? Fixed or flexible? Which terrace roofing is the one for you? We’ve got you covered with our handy list below.
The rustic charm of this pretty outdoor nook is undeniable. Pergolas typically provides a shade from vines crawling up and around the frame. These types of terraces are quick and easy to build, since a section of it is attached directly to the house. Talk to a professional gardener for their advice on the ideal crawling plants to choose. Fast growing flowering plants such as clematis or knotweed make the best choice to embrace the pergola. All of these elements create a beautiful and romantic picture outside.
This type of flexible patio roofing just may be the best of both worlds. If you want to bask under the sun, simply remove the textile. On the other hand, at night or during rainy days, it can be extended over the construction to completely provide a shade to the balcony. No doubt, this is an easy way to create space that is both refreshingly open and sheltered.
Thatching is certainly a good option as a patio roofing material, especially for homeowners who prefer a light, airy atmosphere. While it offers little protection against rain, this type of roof is sufficient enough to shield the area from the scorching sun. For those who simply want a shade to relax under, this eco-friendly material is the right choice.
This type of terrace roofing offers quite the opposite benefits. While it doesn’t provide shade for the residents, it can definitely shelter them from rain and such elements. It’s an attractive look too, especially for ultra-modern homes that are sleek and stylish. Glass can be quite high-maintenance though, needing constant cleaning because any loose leaves or dirt on the roof are visible just from standing underneath it.
For a summery and resort-style vibe to your terrace, shade sails are an eye-popping option. It’s not as durable and secure as the other roofing materials, but it’s still an effective shade. Sails are resistant to winds, too. Plus, it looks fabulous in poolside settings. This type of roofing is quite flexible, easily adaptable to numerous spots in the house.
The covered awning on the terrace is a roofing solution that has very little downside. Itcan be pulled out for protection from the sun or rain. Then, in perfect weather, the residents can simply leave it retracted and sit comfortably on the terrace without a roof. A further advantage of the awning is that it is available in many different colors and materials, so it can suit the home and terrace design seamlessly.
Modern yet undeniably warm, this terrace roof consists of an appealing mix of transparent and opaque components. This type of terrace roofing allows some natural light to brighten up the area without the harshness of direct sunlight.
Here, we have an inviting outdoor space that looks perfect for al fresco gatherings or even just lazy lunches with the family. The simple wooden construction is used not just for the roofing, but also for floor-to-ceiling curtains that can be pulled close to provide some measure of privacy. This way, the terrace is almost a separate living room.
This high-tech terrace roof is something for modern connoisseurs! Controlled by a remote control, the roofing system allows you to summon darkness, shadows or the bright sun at one push of a button. Endless nuances between these extremes are also available. Best of all, its installation is simple without the need for additional house extensions or elaborate construction.
