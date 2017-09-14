8 amazing terrace roofing designs you’ll love

Open terraces are stunning, but without a roof, it’s left vulnerable against harsh natural elements. From rain or heat to dirt and dust, there are plenty of factors that can affect the quality of the terrace. While homeowners may want to be in complete harmony with the natural surroundings, it’s important to keep your outdoor furniture protected by placing a roof over it.

Of course, there are a lot of different types of terrace roofing depending on your needs and the style of the home. Make the most out of your outdoor space by putting up roofing material that goes perfectly with the house. Glass or wood? Fixed or flexible? Which terrace roofing is the one for you? We’ve got you covered with our handy list below.