The most sensational stone garden pictures

When we hear the word garden we often think of lush green lawns, with beautiful flower beds, old fruit trees, shrubs and bushes. However, today we will show you a different kind of garden, which goes against this the conventional notion, but honors the tradition by providing a timeless elegance. We're talking of course about stone gardens, a charming and easy-care alternative to the classic garden which has been present throughout England, Japan, France and Mexico. Today, we will show you some amazing stone garden ideas that couldn't be more different from each other, but each radiating with a unique charm. We hope you enjoy some fun designs brought to you by our very own landscaping experts.
With this design, you can enjoy the feeling of having a holiday in the tropics without leaving the vicinity of your home. Enjoy a healthy outdoor environment with this Mediterranean garden idea. What's growing on this stone garden, you ask? Some alyssums, spurges, thistles, dwarf pines, lavender, sage, and some purple flowering thyme produce a beautiful contrast with the pale stones of this amazing garden. Reinforce that Mediterranean vibe by supplementing matching accessories like wrought-iron garden furniture, lanterns, columns and terracotta pots and jugs.
Same as the Mediterranean garden, green meadows and lush flora are unusual sights for many parts of Mexico. A strong hearty variety of cacti and succulents are the perfect choice for those who want to decorate with regional plants while sparing themselves from gardening in intense heat. Stone gardens offer plants like these the best growing conditions by giving it warmth and preventing weeds from sprouting as this variety of flora are adapted to extreme conditions.
In Japan, zen stone gardens are important design elements. Plants tend to play a secondary role, while gravel, sand and rocks take the center stage. Not only are they beautifully organized, they also produce a calming, meditative effect. They stand for the cycle of life of the gods, mountains, water and animals as well as for energy and harmony. Want to layout a stone garden like this? Keep these pointers in mind: The wavy lines in the gravel and sand that meet with a special wood crest creates a serene and relaxing atmosphere and emphasizes its importance. It is also important that no end lines are visible, instead a gentle transition is preferred, which includes larger stones and rocks in the garden.
If you like a modern minimalist style, you'll love this one-of-a-kind design created by SUDDEN Gardens and Landscapes. This stylish courtyard has no lawn and very minimal features and yet it still manages to make an awesome impression. It utilizes basic design aspects like gravel, straight lines, sharp corners, edges and geometric shapes to produce a gorgeously modern stone garden.
Do you prefer a clean garden with colorful flowers? Then an English garden is the perfect design for you. Here, the advantages of combining stone and wild-romantic plants create an idyllic and natural oasis under the open sky. Fun fact: The Chelsea Physic Garden in London is the oldest stone garden in Europe. Created in 1773, the garden is now under monument protection.
The combination of stone and water has always been a popular garden design combination. Whether you choose to leave them in their natural forms, or create a more straightforward and modern design is all a matter of personal taste. This results in different individual visuals. In this example you can see a stone wall with a waterfall and path over the water that uses beautiful geometric shapes.
Same with water, wood is another popular pairing for stone in gardens. In this particular stone gardens, gravel and stone beds were laid on both sides of a rustic wooden path. The whole area is surrounded by wooden frames with elegant colored partition plexiglass walls. When it gets dark, the area is illuminated with sophisticated lighting creating a beautiful moody atmosphere. A great idea for people who want to create a lovely stone garden.
This beautiful example proves, that even if you opt for a stone garden it doesn't necessarily mean you have to give up on lush grass and evergreens. On the contrary, rocky gray with beautiful green go very well with each other and create an amazing contrast. Here, massive granite blocks are accompanied by evergreen flora which create for an exceptional seating option in the garden. In addition, a herb garden was placed in between the blocks creating a rustic but functional appeal.
Planting and cultivating a stone garden on a slope is often a challenge. For hillside structures, stone yards are wonderful additions, especially on dry soil in the sunny areas. The conditions are also ideal for drainage. For the flora, consider grasses as these adhere well to the rough edges of the stones. Important note: The plants should have as large and strong roots as possible to ensure that it can hold itself into place on the slope.
Last but not the least of our varied stone garden picture gallery, we show you a very special project which proves stone gardens aren't just for your enjoyment, it can be for your animal friends as well. Here we see a turtle garden created for a family and their beloved reptiles. In this charming enclosure is specially adapted to the cater to the needs of the animals.