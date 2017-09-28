The most sensational stone garden pictures

When we hear the word garden we often think of lush green lawns, with beautiful flower beds, old fruit trees, shrubs and bushes. However, today we will show you a different kind of garden, which goes against this the conventional notion, but honors the tradition by providing a timeless elegance. We're talking of course about stone gardens, a charming and easy-care alternative to the classic garden which has been present throughout England, Japan, France and Mexico. Today, we will show you some amazing stone garden ideas that couldn't be more different from each other, but each radiating with a unique charm. We hope you enjoy some fun designs brought to you by our very own landscaping experts.