Top tricks for a room without windows

For rooms without windows, attractive flooring can add some much needed flair. Consider going for a color palette of pastel or bright colors to bring in some illumination to the room. Proper lighting and stylish furniture in bright shades can help prevent your room from looking glum.

Another thing to consider is choosing furniture that’s brighter than the flooring you already have in place to help create an appealing contrast. This will take attention away from the missing windows and instead bring into focus the harmony of your furniture and flooring combination. With regards to building materials, it's purely up to your choice, purpose and taste. For walk-in closets, however, soft carpets are recommended as you would often find yourself barefoot in this room.