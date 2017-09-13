9 charming plants for the bedroom

There’s one surefire way to brighten up any room in the house: flowers. Greens aren’t just for the garden. Fresh blooms bring a natural touch indoors and inspire a more calming ambiance, especially in the bedroom. Not only do plants add aesthetic value to the room, but they also bring a relaxing and rejuvenating air that can be beneficial to the well-being of the homeowners.

With so many pretty plants available in the market, we thought we’d make it easy for beginners to take the first step in making their private spaces green. Here are nine charming plants that are perfect for the bedroom.