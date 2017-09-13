Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 charming plants for the bedroom

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
Die Yucca - Zimmerpflanze des Monats Januar, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Living roomAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

There’s one surefire way to brighten up any room in the house: flowers. Greens aren’t just for the garden. Fresh blooms bring a natural touch indoors and inspire a more calming ambiance, especially in the bedroom. Not only do plants add aesthetic value to the room, but they also bring a relaxing and rejuvenating air that can be beneficial to the well-being of the homeowners.

With so many pretty plants available in the market, we thought we’d make it easy for beginners to take the first step in making their private spaces green. Here are nine charming plants that are perfect for the bedroom.

1. Yucca palm

Die Yucca - Zimmerpflanze des Monats Januar, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Living roomAccessories & decoration
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

A plant that is a popular choice for homeowners is the Yucca palm. This exotic plant evokes a tropical vibe that’s perfect even for metropolitan residences. The long, sword-shaped leaves are a striking sight and the plant looks a little bit like a miniature palm tree. It’s not quite “miniature” though as the Yucca palm can actually reach up to five meters when given ample room. The plant is easily trimmed though, so smaller spaces are no problem.

This type of plant is quite durable and low-maintenance, only requiring regular watering and fertilizing. If the Yucca palm is provided with enough light, it will provide freshness in your bedroom for a long time.

2. Orchids

Spa Feeling, K&L Wall Art K&L Wall Art Walls & flooringPictures & frames
K&amp;L Wall Art

K&L Wall Art
K&amp;L Wall Art
K&L Wall Art

The orchid is a true classic, injecting grace and elegance to the bedroom. The timelessness of this plant makes it a staple in both traditional design and modern décor. Coming in a variety of shapes and colors, the beautiful tropical flower is visually stunning but also very resilient and long-lasting.

In feng shui, the orchids in the bedroom is common, usually placed on the nightstand and believed to enhance relationships. It’s actually used to attract a new partner in the homeowner’s life. While there are different types of orchids, beginners may want to stick to the robust and adaptable Moth orchid.

3. Snake plant or mother-in-law’s tongue

Der Bogenhanf – Zimmerpflanze des Monats August, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

The names its known by are quite unforgettable, but this plant is sleek and straight-forward – a perfect fit for modern dwellings. The striking snake plant is a favorite of designers because of the rich green hue and its low-maintenance nature. No green thumb required for this plant!

Also known as the bowstring hemp, the plant originated from Africa and Asia so its very dry. While other indoor plants may flourish in low light, this one thrives with full sun exposure so finding a place for it by the bedroom window may be your best bet.

4. Peace lily

Der Einblatt – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Juni, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

The peace lily instantly captures the hearts of every person in the room. Colorful, fresh and graceful, it certainly becomes a highlight and it can enhance the natural beauty of the indoor space. Found in regions around the Pacific, the flowering plant is moist and requires regular weekly watering. It can actually boost the humidity of the room by 5%, relieving allergies and dry throats.

With good care, the plant can flourish and bloom in the summer months. During this period, it is also recommended to use floral fertilizers to optimally nourish the plant. Since the peace lily prefers darker spots, the bedroom is the perfect place for it.

5. Jasmine, gardenia and stephanotis

Duftende Blüten in Weiß sind Zimmerpflanzen des Monats März 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

All three are beautiful plants. The lovely indoor plant jasmine is most ideal for the bedroom due to its pretty little flowers and a faint sweet scent that promotes ultimate relaxation. The white blooms bring a refreshing aura to the bedroom, but even more importantly, its soothing qualities are well-documented. Jasmine is known to improve sleep and its soothing scent has wonderful effects on anxiety levels.

The plants enjoy medium shade. It is important that they get enough moisture, and on particularly hot summer days the leaves should also be sprayed with a little water.

6. Callalily

Raumobjekte floral, Haedi-Flor Meisterbetrieb Haedi-Flor Meisterbetrieb Office spaces & stores Multicolored
Haedi-Flor Meisterbetrieb

Haedi-Flor Meisterbetrieb
Haedi-Flor Meisterbetrieb
Haedi-Flor Meisterbetrieb

Like the orchid, the callalily is an absolute classic. The beautiful plant is also known under the name Drachenwurz and captivates with blossoms in a variety of mesmerizing shades. The leaves of the callalily can be white, yellow or red, and can be specifically chosen to the bedroom design.

During the summer months, the plant withdraws itself into a resting phase. Don’t be alarmed, this is completely natural. If there is ample brightness in the room and the callalily is well-maintained, you will enjoy the flowers of this beautiful plant in the bedroom for many years.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bonsai

Bonsai chinesische Ulme, Genki-Bonsai Genki-Bonsai Interior landscaping
Genki-Bonsai

Genki-Bonsai
Genki-Bonsai
Genki-Bonsai

It is the traditional symbol of tranquility and balance, making it the perfect plant to promote relaxation in the bedroom. The bonsai tree fits in every bedroom design, and it is extremely soothing with delicate and very fine leaves and shapes.

Bonsai trees are famous for its origins in Asian garden architecture, but have long since conquered the hearts of every kind of plant lover. Before acquiring one, however, know that these miniature shrubs and trees require a lot of care and effort including a regular supply of water, optimal fertilization, trimming and the perfect light conditions. Caring for bonsai plants is considered an art. For those who decide to delve into the world of bonsai gardening, the rewards of this rare and stunning plant are priceless.

8. Lavender

planter, edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR HouseholdAccessories & decoration
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR

planter

edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum—UNIKAT MOBILIAR
edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR

Lavender is one of the most popular plants for the bedroom as it is known to improve sleep and anxiety levels. For those who want a full night’s sleep, simply bringing a lavender plant into the bedroom could help you get some shut-eye.

This radiant plant actually thrives in the outdoors, so it’s important it gets enough light indoors. If possible, find a place near the windows where the sun streams in easily. While its natural environment is the open outdoors, a bright and humid indoor environment can just as easily be a great place for a lavender plant to bloom and flourish.

9. A colorful bouquet

Sicht- und Sonnenschutz, Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach—Raumaustattermeister mit Stil
Peer Steinbach - Raumaustattermeister mit Stil

Can’t choose just one? A playful bouquet can work just as well as a single flower for the bedroom. There are no limits to your imagination, so you can mix and match flowers depending on the style you’re going for. Roses, carnations and tulips are only a few of the popular floral options. A fresh and vibrant bouquet can transform a plain room into a pleasant and original space within minutes.

Interested in making your outdoors as pretty as the indoors? Check out these 9 ways to make a small garden space beautiful.

10 great ideas for terrace floors

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks