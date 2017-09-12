10 great ideas for terrace floors

In the Philippines where pleasant tropical weather is all year-round – monsoon season notwithstanding – there’s nothing more appealing to add in the home than a beautiful terrace. Why be cooped up inside when you can enjoy the warmth of the sun and the balmy air? Step outside and bask in the embrace of nature in your very own outdoor space.

One of the factors that give a terrace its character is the floors. The wide array of options can make the choice for terrace flooring quite tough, but choose carefully as this can set the tone for the area – and even for the entire house. Enlist the help of professionals, but it's better if you have an idea of the pros and cons of each type of flooring that's common in terraces.

Here are homify’s favorite terrace flooring ideas to help you envision the outdoor space that best suits your home.