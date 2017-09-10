A DIY guide on how to make concrete planters

As a material, concrete is simple, stark and straight-forward. It’s quite plain, but this doesn’t take away from the undeniable charm as a design piece. In modern digs, concrete often finds itself as part of the interiors as unusual living accessories.

One way it can be used inside the home is as planters. The simplicity of concrete can be a beautiful contrast to nature, giving the space a stunning contemporary touch. Best of all, any homeowner can create a pot made from concrete with materials readily available. While its easy to enlist a professional to do it or even purchase store ones, making planters with your own two hands is much more satisfying and fun – especially if the whole family pitches in!

Here, Homify presents a handy guide on how to make do-it-yourself concrete planters. Whether you want to make small pots for cactuses or large ones for the garden, our DIY instructions can help beginners craft pretty concrete planters easily in just six simple steps.

Before starting, it’s important that you make sure you have all the following materials:

- concrete screed from the hardware store

- kitchen or work gloves

- paraffin oil or another lubricant

- molds or cartons & shears for making molds

- a bucket or wheelbarrow for mixing

- glass flakes, glass beads, shells, pebbles, if necessary

- plastic film or plastic bag