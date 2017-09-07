Tips and tricks for converting attics

Attics often evoke a charming aura, a secret nook where one can retreat to as an escape from the rest of the world.

However, creating this special room can take some work. Attic conversion can be a real challenge. Not only is the space usually limited, but the lack of windows only highlights the absence of space, light and air that are able to flow into the room. While the relative privacy is appealing, it’s also important that the space is designed properly so the attic transforms into a delightful nook straight out of fairy tales – instead of a dark and dreary cavern from a horror movie.

Windowless rooms are daunting, but with effort, patience and a lot of creativity, they can transform into lovely living spaces for the family. Here are our attic conversion ideas for that forgotten hideaway at the top of your house.