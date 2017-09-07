Tips and tricks for converting attics

Attics often evoke a charming aura, a secret nook where one can retreat to as an escape from the rest of the world.
However, creating this special room can take some work. Attic conversion can be a real challenge. Not only is the space usually limited, but the lack of windows only highlights the absence of space, light and air that are able to flow into the room. While the relative privacy is appealing, it’s also important that the space is designed properly so the attic transforms into a delightful nook straight out of fairy tales – instead of a dark and dreary cavern from a horror movie.
Windowless rooms are daunting, but with effort, patience and a lot of creativity, they can transform into lovely living spaces for the family. Here are our attic conversion ideas for that forgotten hideaway at the top of your house.
It’s quite unconventional to put a bathroom in the attic, but it can certainly be done as an ensuite to an attic bedroom or even as a separate toilet and bath. After all, bathrooms often have tiny or no windows at all, so there’s no need to stray too far from traditional bathroom design.
Whether you’re using the attic space as a bathroom or a different room, light colors are recommended. Even a pure white color scheme can work well in an attic setting. Opting for light and breezy shades keeps the space from feeling too cramped. In the featured room, the walls provide varied textures but similar coloring. Ample lighting further brightens up the small room.
Without views out of the window to grab the attention, the rest of the room will have to be stunning enough to make up for it – starting from the bottom. Flooring can be painted a light color to add a unique touch to the room or covered in a pretty carpet.
It can be difficult to find furniture that fits seamlessly in the nooks and crannies of the attic. Built-in furniture are ideal both to maximize every inch of the available space and to ensure the furniture can actually be slotted into the awkward corners that are plentiful in attics. Plus, customized furniture lets you dictate the look of the entire room whether you want to create a bohemian escape or a sleek and modern den.
Without the benefit of windows to offer natural light, interior designers rely on artificial light in attics. Lighting is one of the most important elements in design, so it’s important not to scrimp on it when decorating a room. Make sure the light is distributed evenly throughout the space. Use different types – overhead lamps, table lamps, etc. – to establish that every corner is well-lit.
Another tip: choose light bulbs carefully. Softer yellow light can be pleasant, but the effect might be too dim to really brighten up the entire room. Large mirrors can also trick the eye and make the space appear a lot brighter with its reflections.
Plants always have a positive effect on the vibe of a room, particularly when a room has no windows. Even with the absence of a view from the outside word, the plant is able to bring a natural and calming effect into the space. Just one or two potted plants will do the trick, ones that thrive in low light. On the other hand, people without a green thumb can opt for fresh flowers in a vase.
Mirrors are only one of the design items that can bring much-needed sparkle to a windowless attic. Choosing the right accessories can be the key in flooding the room with brightness. Furnishings and décor with metallic, shiny or reflective surfaces make a big difference in injecting more brilliance to the room. It can range from metallic frames and vases to shiny and side coffee tables.
A beautiful statement chandelier can even be the main design piece of the room. Not only does it instantly make the room more elegant, but crystal also reflects a lot of light throughout the attic.
Finally, if there’s no available view throughout the window, offer one. Hang a beautiful painting on the wall or a memorable picture to captivate the attention of a visitor like a window would. A beautiful work of art can enchant more than a regular street view ever could.
