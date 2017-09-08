10 intelligent floor plans that will inspire your next home project

Anyone who has ever designed a house knows the value of a good floor plan. It's usually a drawing produced using a computer program that serves as a visual representation of the spatial conditions of a structure. With it, you can see how a space is going to be divided, from where each room like the kitchen or bathrooms are planned to where windows and doors will be placed. In addition, a floor plan contains the exact dimensions of each space, giving you a better visual as to where everything will be in relation to each other, which makes it easier to furnish each room.
One of the main advantages of having a floor plan that has exact room measurements down to each square meter, is that it helps present you an accurate visual of the space you have to work with. In this modern family home, the floor plan shows a large hallway where homeowners can welcome their guests. Instead of a basement this home has a utility room that can serve as a laundry room and storage space. It also has a study room with a small guest bathroom, and a massive living area that you can enter from the ante room. As you can see from the plan each door specifies in which direction they open in order to help you plan where you place your furniture. Meanwhile, this home utilizes an open concept kitchen that's separated to the dining area only by a half cooking island attached to the wall.
The upper floor of this small home consists of a bedroom and bathroom. However, from the floor plan of this one-family house we can see that the space is divided by small partial walls to provide enough privacy to the bedroom. The bathroom has a step leading toward a large bathtub and a shower separated from the toilet by beig encased in a protruding wall. The toilet in this small wellness oasis is tucked away and hidden in the corner wall for better privacy.
In this picture we can see the floor plan of a cozy single-family house with a garage. It has a small corridor where guests can enter leading to the living area that also contains a guest bathroom and a study. The space is also equipped with a small kitchen, a dining table and seating areas. Due to its open concept design, the room is lit by natural light going through the windows. While not particularly large, the space offers everything you could need in your home, including a beautiful terrace that surrounds a huge chunk of the living area.
Floor plans were previously represented hand-drawn technical drawing, which required a lot of effort to produce in order to properly organize a single room's layout and dimensions. Now, almost all professionals have let go of this tedious process and use computer software instead making it possible to visualize a living space better and designed faster. This way, homeowners and designers can better imagine how the final result will look like with all the furniture and trimmings. For this bungalow everything is located on the ground floor which is ideal for people who prefer a life without stairs or those with mobility problems, like wheelchair-bound individuals and children. Since all rooms are in one floor, most floor plans for bungalows usually look much larger than those of multi-storey houses. As is usually the case, the living room is at the center of the action, while the closed kitchen is located adjoining the dining room. And, since most bungalows don't have basements, this kitchen is also the only way to access a large utility room.
Usually, when purchasing property, floor plans are already made according to a model proposed by an architect. However, if the house is still in the early stages of construction, the buyer can make some adjustment and modifications. In this example, you can see a before and after image, wherein three rooms have been turned into one. The owner opted for a more open concept design for the living area to allow for a much larger space that includes the dining area. Before the conversion, however, it is necessary to check with the professional architects which walls can be brought down to ensure structural integrity.
A penthouse looming over the rooftops of the city is definitely a sight. Especially if it has a large roof terrace where you can enjoy an amazing view of the bustling metropolis. On the ground floor of this luxury apartment, you can see that in addition to the usual fare of standard rooms, this home also has a sauna, a steam bath a walk in closet and an elevator that opens directly to the apartment. The living area, offers plenty of space for an open concept kitchen separated via a small island. While the exact dimensions of the living space is not specified in this floor plan, we can assume that anyone who has a steam bath and sauna in their apartments would have enough space for comfort.
In warm and tropical areas like the Philippines, living in an open concept home is ideal as it allows the cool breeze into your house. In this floor plan, you can see that the living area and kitchen are opened completely protected only by two external walls and the roof. The window front can also be opened fully to let air into the living space. While this floor plan is only a visual concept, it provides some great design ideas.
This southern house floor plan, features an arrangement that offers an amazing view of the pool in each one of the bedrooms. All the bedrooms, which you can reach via a wooden hallway, are equipped with its own bathroom. In addition, the entire home is designed to cater to a warmer climate, featuring an outdoor kitchen, open living room and a beautiful and lush garden.
This is a perfect example of a floor plan that represents a the layout and design of a multi-storey house. Each floor is listed individually, and lower floors are included in the visualization. The amazing architecture of this luxury villa makes it clear that the possibilities when it comes to design are limitless. The ground floor and upper floor have the usual living room with luxurious furnishing no less, while the top floor is crowned by a large roof terrace that offers a fantastic view of the pool
Square spaces are both practical and sufficient, however, if you're looking for extraordinary, your house floor plans should be more modern and this, willing to break conventions. Instead of straight lines, this example shows you slanted walls creating a nice and cozy corner spaces. The floor plan shows a flat living area, which with it's brilliant division and layout offers space for three bedrooms and a large living room. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom with shower, while the shared bathroom has a bathtub accessible from the hallway.