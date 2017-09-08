10 intelligent floor plans that will inspire your next home project

Floor plans were previously represented hand-drawn technical drawing, which required a lot of effort to produce in order to properly organize a single room's layout and dimensions. Now, almost all professionals have let go of this tedious process and use computer software instead making it possible to visualize a living space better and designed faster. This way, homeowners and designers can better imagine how the final result will look like with all the furniture and trimmings. For this bungalow everything is located on the ground floor which is ideal for people who prefer a life without stairs or those with mobility problems, like wheelchair-bound individuals and children. Since all rooms are in one floor, most floor plans for bungalows usually look much larger than those of multi-storey houses. As is usually the case, the living room is at the center of the action, while the closed kitchen is located adjoining the dining room. And, since most bungalows don't have basements, this kitchen is also the only way to access a large utility room.