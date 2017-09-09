This is how you hide ugly radiators

There are certain equipment in the house that may be necessary, but can look out of place in a tastefully decorated room. Good examples of such are radiators and air-conditioners. These are vital to control temperature in many households, but they are total eyesores and a big challenge to disguise. On its own, there’s no way such large items can blend into the background. However, homeowners can utilize crafty little design tricks to keep these bulky equipment out of sight.
Whether you want to tuck it away in a corner or mask them as an actual design feature to the room, let this ideabook help you come up with inspired ideas to cover radiators and air-conditioners at home.
For a perfect fit to the room, a built-in disguise is best. Fall in love with this brilliant built-in cover by Cool Radiators, a camouflage that is goes perfectly with natural and stylish look of the room. The wooden façade completely shields the radiator from sight.
The light wood is charming, especially paired with the potted plants lined on the window sill above. Pieces like this is both fashionable and functional as the radiator isn’t only kept hidden, but it also adds character to the room as a significant design element.
While built-in units are certainly effective, some people may prefer a radiator cover that is less permanent. A temporary decorative screen is a lovely disguise that can easily be switched for a different one when you redecorate. It’s also significantly more affordable and readily available.
There’s no need for a professional contractor for this one, although you may seek the help of an interior designer to help you find the perfect one that fits the rest of the house. If you want to do it on your own, pick a pretty piece that is in line with the room’s theme such as this Indian-inspired frames.
Still, there are homeowners who are wary about spending money on their existing homes. If you’re wondering how to disguise a radiator in the living room without additional expenses, simply tuck it behind one of your larger furnitures. Placing a couch in front of it is a cheap and easy solution that only needs a bit of rearrangement to achieve. Tip: a bright and exciting couch will be even more effective in drawing attention away from the radiator!
In a room without the convenience of a couch, a side table will do in keeping the radiator out of sight. It can effortlessly be made to fit in any corner where the radiator is located, and a table will naturally blend in any room in the house. If for any reason, you need to tinker with the equipment, a small table is also light and easy to move. Plus, a side table provides additional storage, which is always welcome in every house.
Another disguise that can double as a storage area are shelves, which can be placed above or around the radiator. While this doesn’t totally obscure it, a shelf can somewhat shield the radiator and provide an attractive alternative to keep the eyes away from this piece of equipment. Books, picture frames and other mementos displayed here will likely be the center of attention, so make sure you line the shelf with something interesting. A well-made floating shelf – maybe one with carvings to add even more character – is a good choice.
There are a few traditional solutions on figuring out how to hide a radiator, but why not get a bit more creative? Make a neutral room a little bit brighter by painting the radiator in a bold vibrant hue. It’s a great way to make it an actual part of the room without sacrificing its aesthetic value.
