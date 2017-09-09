This is how you hide ugly radiators

There are certain equipment in the house that may be necessary, but can look out of place in a tastefully decorated room. Good examples of such are radiators and air-conditioners. These are vital to control temperature in many households, but they are total eyesores and a big challenge to disguise. On its own, there’s no way such large items can blend into the background. However, homeowners can utilize crafty little design tricks to keep these bulky equipment out of sight.

Whether you want to tuck it away in a corner or mask them as an actual design feature to the room, let this ideabook help you come up with inspired ideas to cover radiators and air-conditioners at home.