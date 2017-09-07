How much will laying a patio actually cost?

When renovating a home, one often opts to redecorate the interiors – the bedrooms, bathrooms or other common living spaces. Why not look outdoors? One addition that could take your well-loved house to the next level is a brand new patio. It provides a wonderful place for al fresco dining, a recreational spot for the kids, or even just a charming area to pass the time surrounded by nature.

A patio certainly has many wonderful benefits, not least of all it adds a bit of style to the residence’s façade. The costs, however, can potentially be sky high. It’s important to be aware of what it will take to create that beautiful outdoor space you’ve been dreaming of.

This Homify ideabook should help you estimate how much to lay a patio, so you can get started on your next renovation project.