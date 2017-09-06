10 great ideas for rooms with slanted ceilings

When the ceilings in a room drop particularly low, it can be a challenge to the design process as it cuts the living space a lot smaller. Sometimes, the lowest points of the ceiling aren’t even high enough for a tall personto stand up straight.

However, this feature can also work to your advantage. It adds excitement to the top floor of the home, which makes decorating it even more fun. Whether you’re dealing with an unused attic or a major living space under a slanted roof, there are plenty of ways to maximize this cozy corner.

Time to think out of the box for this one! Learn how to work with the angles in Homify’s list of best ways to work with a sloped ceiling.