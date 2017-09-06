7 secrets to creating a minimalist home

Less is more. This is the ethos of a minimalist home design, and it’s becoming more and more popular in modern times. Many believe that opting for a minimalist look and decreasing clutter can lead to a more relaxed and calm state of mind. The approach is also practical and easier to maintain.

Due to the benefits of minimalism, plenty of homeowners want to jump on the bandwagon. While DIY is certainly possible – whether in initial design, redecoration or renovation – it’s important to follow the guidelines set by interior designers to achieve an appealing outcome. A minimalist home should be subdued without being boring, modern and still elegant. It should be minimal, but not too empty.

Here are seven essential tips to help you create the minimalist home of your dreams.