7 secrets to creating a minimalist home

Less is more. This is the ethos of a minimalist home design, and it’s becoming more and more popular in modern times. Many believe that opting for a minimalist look and decreasing clutter can lead to a more relaxed and calm state of mind. The approach is also practical and easier to maintain.
Due to the benefits of minimalism, plenty of homeowners want to jump on the bandwagon. While DIY is certainly possible – whether in initial design, redecoration or renovation – it’s important to follow the guidelines set by interior designers to achieve an appealing outcome. A minimalist home should be subdued without being boring, modern and still elegant. It should be minimal, but not too empty.
Here are seven essential tips to help you create the minimalist home of your dreams.
Be relaxed in your approach to the design process. In the haste to create a minimalist living space, many end up rushing the process and ending up with something chaotic – the exact opposite of what you are trying to achieve.
Instead, focus on one room at a time. With only a single area in your mind, you can envision how you want the space to turn out without other plans for other rooms jumbling up the design. After all, the kitchen will have a completely different setup than the bedroom, the family room different from the home office.
Always begin with the bigger pieces, then add the smaller ones to complement it. When going for a minimalist aesthetic, stick t as few furnishings as possible – without leaving the space too barren, of course. A couch is important as well another chair or two. An extensive sideboard with drawers set against the wall can also be a good addition. Remember to choose simple, sleek furniture with clean lines.
Also keep in mind that minimalism doesn’t necessarily mean the house should be devoid of color. A pop of color to contrast whites, grays and blacks will keep the room brighter and more interesting. If you don’t want a couch or table in bright colors, choose accents like pillowcases, curtains, carpets or even picture frames.
The most important feature of a minimalist house is the absence of clutter. While many dream of a clutter-free household, actually getting rid of these personal belongings can be quite difficult. It’s necessary though, since it doesn’t go well with the minimalist look and too much furniture, décor and other possessions collect a lot of dust. Choose only a few well-chosen items to display on the counters and shelves.
The simplicity of the design includes the residence’s flooring. Steer clear of complicated tiles and patterns. Instead, stick to restrained hues and plain designs. Some options include glossy marble tiles or hardwood floors. These keep the atmosphere clean and expansive, while adding a bit of laid-back luxury to the home.
Resist the urge to put every graduation, Christmas and reunion photo on display. Keep the glass figurines, travel mementos and various knick-knacks off the shelves and counters. Maybe a single photo could make it on your home office desk, but choose just a single focal piece instead of several all around the room. Let the absence of too many elements highlight the clean lines and flat areas.
Similar to furnitures and surfaces, it’s more ideal to pick a single piece rather than overwhelm the room with several. Most of the walls in a minimalist living space should be bare, save for one or at the most two subdued elements. Photographs and posters are possible, but it’s better to choose a tasteful artwork that go with the rest of the minimalist theme.
Of course, it’s impossible to get rid of everything. For the stuff you absolutely cannot throw or give away, find a proper storing place. An attic or basement could be a good spot, but homeowners can also settle for a large closet. In certain rooms, a minimalist-style chest can keep the clutter out of sight even while keeping them within arm’s reach.
