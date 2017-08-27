An incredible bungalow for less than 1 million pesos

Come home to a cozy living space that’s all your own. This quaint little living space is simple and homey at a friendly price tag that even starter families can afford. Even without a ton of money at your disposal, there’s no need to give up those dreams of creating your own home.

A smaller residence offers less space for the residents, but it has numerous advantages apart from its affordability as well. Not only is a humble house cheaper to build, but it can also be set up more quickly. For those who don’t want to wait too long to see their home come into fruition, this is a great option that takes much less time to build.

Another plus: a tiny house is infinitely more low-maintenance than a sprawling estate. With fewer rooms and space, there are also less repairs, cleaning and other chores necessary. Even busy homeowners will be able to manage the upkeep of the house without outside help.

The more affordable price tag also allows the residents to ensure the overall quality of the home even if it’s necessary to give up the space. Get inspired by this charming dwelling that can be recreated by professionals at surprisingly reasonable costs.