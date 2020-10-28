Your browser is out-of-date.

15 cheap but effective garden fence ideas

Katherine Rañeses Katherine Rañeses
Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
While we Filipinos tend to like fences with pointy, jagged things at the end of them to dissuade suspicious folks from trying anything disagreeable, in the age of CCTVs, biometric locks, and large canines, allowing yourself to enjoy the look of your backyard or garage without razor wire getting in the way is definitely encouraged. Taking a page from our European friends, here are 15 cheap, effective and simple fence design ideas that also look pretty good!

1. Keep it natural

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L'ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern style gardens
SEVEN GARDEN

SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN

Hide an ugly fence with young bamboo and give it a few weeks to grow out and cover the unsightly wall. Alternatively, you can opt for bamboo fence design on the wall by using the material to enhance the natural look.

2. Reclaim it!

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern home Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

Save a few bucks on your house fence design and make the most of reclaimed wood, instead. All you need is a coat of varnish and you're gold.

3. Make the most of bamboo

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

A brilliant way of dividing up a duplex without having to ruin the look of the property, freestanding bamboo is an affordable option to look into, since we have so much of it in the Philippines!

4. Pre-made panels

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

If you don't want your neighbors peeking in at your business, go for height with cheap pre-made panels. They are a popular option for fence design Philippines homeowners are adopting. Color coordinate them with the rest of the house with a coat of paint or pick a color that would have them blend in with the rest of the garden like a sage green.

5. Chunky strip fencing can be made yourself from pallets

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Upcyle old pallet boards and use them as a slatted fence. JB Landscapes Ltd. wanted to create a stylish garden which was both family friendly and low maintenance, and did just that, with the natural wooden fence keeping to the clean, simple aesthetic.

6. Hedge your fence

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

If the thought of a high fence makes you feel a little claustrophobic, a good alternative would be a low fence with tall hedges instead! A pop of color amidst all that green can certainly make any backyard come alive.

7. Monotone need not be monotonous

Ed's Shed, Ed Reeve Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Ed's Shed

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

Pick a color and stick to it. These decking planks have been used to create a totally cohesive, linear fence. Plus, we're pretty sure you can get a sweet discount for all the planks you'll need to pull the look off! 

8. Create a secret garden

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Open trellis fencing is a marvelous idea for separating the patio from the rest of the garden. We especially love how they look like doors to a secret garden, with ivy running amuck, weaving themselves across the lattices and beckoning you to peek through and find out what awaits on the other side.

9. Pale woven panels won't make your garden feel too enclosed

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd

These woven panels from Quercus UK Ltd. is actually an idea we should be using more with our tropical weather. While being battered with both sun and rain, the wood would expand and then shrink, which would lead to most fences splitting in the long run, but since these thinner panels have been woven like a basket and treated, they should last a few generations before giving up to wear and tear. 

10. Keep it simple

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Show off your impeccable garden with these simple wooden fence. Looking country chic is a wonderful option for more provincial homes with a colorful backyard.

11. White picket fences might be the stuff of cottage dreams, but it looks great everywhere!

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style garden
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

White picket fences are trending in cities in the south, and its not surprising to see communities in Laguna and Tagaytay incorporating white picket fences to add to their curb appeal. Even when it comes to modern gate design Philippines homeowners are sticking with the charm this traditional option.

12. Fake it

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern style gardens
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

Plants can be fidgety things, and it can be an uphill battle just keeping them alive. This wooden fence has been covered with artificial greenery which is good value for money as well as less of an upkeep while keeping the backyard looking fresh and modern.

13. Go high

Lawn Perfect Stays Modern style gardens
Perfect Stays

Lawn

Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays
Perfect Stays

Extra tall fencing will naturally cost a little more, but if you opt for cheaper wood that needs treating at home, you can save big time while also adding an interesting element to your garden. Add a vertical herb garden or mural to the extra wall at the side of the house to make things more interesting.

14. Carve out a space

Brackenbury House, Neil Dusheiko Architects Neil Dusheiko Architects Modern style gardens
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Brackenbury House

Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects
Neil Dusheiko Architects

Marine ply can be bought from any home depot store and can be cut to fit even the most unusual spaces. It's not horrendously priced either, so take measurements.

15. Stainless steel

Stainless Steel Fence Edelstahl Atelier Crouse: Garden Accessories & decoration
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Stainless Steel Fence

Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:
Edelstahl Atelier Crouse:

Sheets of stainless steel are reasonable to buy and a simple laser-cutting job should't cost too much, if you fancy some modern fencing. 

Some more stunning gate designs

Two Storey Residences at Rosario Cavite ACTUAL PHOTO MG Architecture Design Studio Multi-Family house Concrete Brown House,Mediterranean Style,House Design,Exterior Design,Architect,Architecture
MG Architecture Design Studio

Two Storey Residences at Rosario Cavite ACTUAL PHOTO

MG Architecture Design Studio
MG Architecture Design Studio
MG Architecture Design Studio

Wooden gates are classic, which is why many homeowners in the Philippines prefer to use them for their houses. However, the color of the wood should complement the exterior palette and enhance the façade design of the house. Contrasting the wood with an earthy yellow tone for the walls, which is enhanced by sections of natural stone or brick-finish wall cladding, makes for a stunning combination.

Actual Photo CB.Arch Design Solutions White
CB.Arch Design Solutions

Actual Photo

CB.Arch Design Solutions
CB.Arch Design Solutions
CB.Arch Design Solutions

In this modern house, a darker shade of wood for the gate adds sophistication and modernity to the house.

8 DIY Ideas to decorate home interiors with plants
Which is your favorite garden fence design?

