15 cheap but effective garden fence ideas

While we Filipinos tend to like fences with pointy, jagged things at the end of them to dissuade suspicious folks from trying anything disagreeable, in the age of CCTVs, biometric locks, and large canines, allowing yourself to enjoy the look of your backyard or garage without razor wire getting in the way is definitely encouraged. Taking a page from our European friends, here are 15 cheap, effective and simple fence design ideas that also look pretty good!
Hide an ugly fence with young bamboo and give it a few weeks to grow out and cover the unsightly wall. Alternatively, you can opt for bamboo fence design on the wall by using the material to enhance the natural look.
Save a few bucks on your house fence design and make the most of reclaimed wood, instead. All you need is a coat of varnish and you're gold.
A brilliant way of dividing up a duplex without having to ruin the look of the property, freestanding bamboo is an affordable option to look into, since we have so much of it in the Philippines!
If you don't want your neighbors peeking in at your business, go for height with cheap pre-made panels. They are a popular option for fence design Philippines homeowners are adopting. Color coordinate them with the rest of the house with a coat of paint or pick a color that would have them blend in with the rest of the garden like a sage green.
Upcyle old pallet boards and use them as a slatted fence. JB Landscapes Ltd. wanted to create a stylish garden which was both family friendly and low maintenance, and did just that, with the natural wooden fence keeping to the clean, simple aesthetic.
If the thought of a high fence makes you feel a little claustrophobic, a good alternative would be a low fence with tall hedges instead! A pop of color amidst all that green can certainly make any backyard come alive.
Pick a color and stick to it. These decking planks have been used to create a totally cohesive, linear fence. Plus, we're pretty sure you can get a sweet discount for all the planks you'll need to pull the look off!
Open trellis fencing is a marvelous idea for separating the patio from the rest of the garden. We especially love how they look like doors to a secret garden, with ivy running amuck, weaving themselves across the lattices and beckoning you to peek through and find out what awaits on the other side.
These woven panels from Quercus UK Ltd. is actually an idea we should be using more with our tropical weather. While being battered with both sun and rain, the wood would expand and then shrink, which would lead to most fences splitting in the long run, but since these thinner panels have been woven like a basket and treated, they should last a few generations before giving up to wear and tear.
Show off your impeccable garden with these simple wooden fence. Looking country chic is a wonderful option for more provincial homes with a colorful backyard.
White picket fences are trending in cities in the south, and its not surprising to see communities in Laguna and Tagaytay incorporating white picket fences to add to their curb appeal. Even when it comes to modern gate design Philippines homeowners are sticking with the charm this traditional option.
Plants can be fidgety things, and it can be an uphill battle just keeping them alive. This wooden fence has been covered with artificial greenery which is good value for money as well as less of an upkeep while keeping the backyard looking fresh and modern.
Extra tall fencing will naturally cost a little more, but if you opt for cheaper wood that needs treating at home, you can save big time while also adding an interesting element to your garden. Add a vertical herb garden or mural to the extra wall at the side of the house to make things more interesting.
Marine ply can be bought from any home depot store and can be cut to fit even the most unusual spaces. It's not horrendously priced either, so take measurements.
Sheets of stainless steel are reasonable to buy and a simple laser-cutting job should't cost too much, if you fancy some modern fencing.
Wooden gates are classic, which is why many homeowners in the Philippines prefer to use them for their houses. However, the color of the wood should complement the exterior palette and enhance the façade design of the house. Contrasting the wood with an earthy yellow tone for the walls, which is enhanced by sections of natural stone or brick-finish wall cladding, makes for a stunning combination.
In this modern house, a darker shade of wood for the gate adds sophistication and modernity to the house.