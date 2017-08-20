6 great ideas for your home's outdoor areas

Outdoor spaces are great at not only making your home look more aesthetically pleasing but also serving as a blank canvas where you can explore your personal decorating style. For this ideabook we explore some really interesting concepts that will help you create a beatiful outdoor space and maximize its functionality. You might even find a few ideas that you can apply to your own home right now to help give it that extra boost of personality that will make it more special.
Ideal for nature lovers, this wide open space is filled with lush green grass and trees. Pave a walkway by placing and designing a path that you want then enhance the atmosphere by adding some bushes or some other refreshing plants.
Do you like blue more than green? Then maybe the blue hues of a swimming pool will help provide that refreshing feel. Perfect for homeowners who like being active, swimming pools have remained the go-to outdoor space feature for the modern home. Make sure you add some non slip tiles at the edges of the pool, then enjoy the company of good friends or family as you sit back and relax or take a refreshing dip.
Convert your outdoor space into an outdoor kitchen, perfect for those get togethers in the garden. Add some floor tiles and build a roof over the kitchen area. You can decorate the with some natural stones with earth tones. Also, consider having a barbecue grill.
Want a simple outdoor space idea. Create a roofed open air patio so you can enjoy the outdoors without having to go out into the harsh sun. It can serve as a multipurpose area for gatherings as well as other activities.
Inspired by Japanese designs? This area utilizes that zen charm common in home styles in Japan. It features gray flooring tiles, that surround the wooden floors of the living room adding a different element to the space.
Landscaping a large house on a hill. Consider going for a palm garden. Palm trees are tall trees with beautiful leaves that adds a tropical element creating an atmosphere that feels like paradise.