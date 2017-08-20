Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 great ideas for your home's outdoor areas

Mark Villanueva Mark Villanueva
Casa SM04, WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo Terrace Granite Grey
Loading admin actions …

Outdoor spaces are great at not only making your home look more aesthetically pleasing but also serving as a blank canvas where you can explore your personal decorating style. For this ideabook we explore some really interesting concepts that will help you create a beatiful outdoor space and maximize its functionality. You might even find a few ideas that you can apply to your own home right now to help give it that extra boost of personality that will make it more special.

1. Corner garden with stone walkway

Residência II Interior Minas Gerais, CP Paisagismo CP Paisagismo Modern style gardens
CP Paisagismo

CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo
CP Paisagismo

Ideal for nature lovers, this wide open space is filled with lush green grass and trees. Pave a walkway by placing and designing a path that you want then enhance the atmosphere by adding some bushes or some other refreshing plants.

2. Pristine swimming pool

Casa SM04, WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo Terrace Granite Grey
WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo

WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo
WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo
WRKSHP arquitectura/urbanismo

Do you like blue more than green? Then maybe the blue hues of a swimming pool will help provide that refreshing feel. Perfect for homeowners who like being active, swimming pools have remained the go-to outdoor space feature for the modern home. Make sure you add some non slip tiles at the edges of the pool, then enjoy the company of good friends or family as you sit back and relax or take a refreshing dip.

3. Convenient outdoor kitchen

Outdoor Kitchen & Oak Building, Urban Landscape Design Ltd Urban Landscape Design Ltd Country style garden
Urban Landscape Design Ltd

Outdoor Kitchen & Oak Building

Urban Landscape Design Ltd
Urban Landscape Design Ltd
Urban Landscape Design Ltd

Convert your outdoor space into an outdoor kitchen, perfect for those get togethers in the garden. Add some floor tiles and build a roof over the kitchen area. You can decorate the with some natural stones with earth tones. Also, consider having a barbecue grill.

4. Open air patio

River Ranch Residence Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects Terrace
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

River Ranch Residence

Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects
Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects

Want a simple outdoor space idea. Create a roofed open air patio so you can enjoy the outdoors without having to go out into the harsh sun. It can serve as a multipurpose area for gatherings as well as other activities.

5. Tile patio in the living room

八鹿の家, エイチ・アンド一級建築士事務所 H& Architects & Associates エイチ・アンド一級建築士事務所 H& Architects & Associates Living room Wood Wood effect
エイチ・アンド一級建築士事務所　H&amp; Architects &amp; Associates

エイチ・アンド一級建築士事務所　H& Architects & Associates
エイチ・アンド一級建築士事務所　H&amp; Architects &amp; Associates
エイチ・アンド一級建築士事務所　H& Architects & Associates

Inspired by Japanese designs? This area utilizes that zen charm common in home styles in Japan. It features gray flooring tiles, that surround the wooden floors of the living room adding a different element to the space.

6. Palm garden

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style garden
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

Landscaping a large house on a hill. Consider going for a palm garden. Palm trees are tall trees with beautiful leaves that adds a tropical element creating an atmosphere that feels like paradise.

5 beautiful rustic homes that's perfect for retirement

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks