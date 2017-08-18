Floor tiles: 6 modern tiling ideas for your home

Bathrooms are not solely made of materials such as marble, stonework or cement, but also by tiles which can be styled by arranged elegantly to create a pattern. It also has visible joints, that emphasize the cladding material for tile laying. It would be best to follow a design plan instead of unfashionably covering the whole space with a stone slab wall and floor as a whole. When creating a 30x60 tile laying pattern and deciding whether to have the tiles staggered or aligned is up to you. There is also technique involved in laying tiles which will translate on how they are deliberately integrated into the spatial design. This creates an interplay among the the floor and wall tiles, in which combining elements can form a harmonious and cohesive look. Check out these examples and get to know the many different types and methods of laying modern tiles that will enrich you with great ideas for your bathroom!
Now we have dealt with some laying patterns, which are based on common models and show themselves in a whole new picture through new possibilities with regard to the tiles and joint design. But you can also get rid of all this methodology, find an individual and perhaps even playful approach to modern tiles. With this article, we wanted to inspire you in creating a trend-setting tile laying pattern and hope that we were able to guide you in designing a modern contemporary bathroom.
Modern tile laying also includes the use of contemporary wall and floor tiles. This modern style is characterized by natural stone, ceramic, color tone and size. Large-format laying materials, which cover the rooms in squares and rectangles, are very popular. Often, these geometric tiles begin with a size of 60 x 60 cm or 30 x 60 cm and sometimes show themselves in huge dimensions from 120 cm. Such large formats are most efficiently laid in parallel. Especially in the case of square tiles, this classic installation method corresponds to our aesthetic refinement, which immediately starts with the harmonic sequence and exact geometry of the tiles. The name of the parallel link is self-explanatory and means the consequent stringing together of tiles, without interruption or displacements.
The photo of our expert makes it clear which of the tiles is suitable for the space. The walls and floor of this bathroom were covered with tiles of the same design series. While the floor is covered with rectangular porcelain tiles, square wall tiles range from floor to ceiling. Every single tile, no matter what format, presents itself with a unique two-toned composition. To complement this graceful arbitrariness, the tiles was not laid out asymmetrically for it would look too distracting. Keeping the modern tiles in a classic pattern is able to make the beauty of every wall and floor tile stand out on its own. The unique tiles are also emphasized by a contrasting white joint color, which stands out clearly from the dominant stone gray of the room surfaces.
2. Association
Also the laying of tiles in the dressing is a classic, which is currently undergoing a renaissance. In the public space, this laying pattern accompanies our perception in many places and is particularly evident in the architecture of historical buildings. Just think of the industrial buildings of the late 19th and early 20th century, whose exterior and interior walls were composed in the same pattern. Also in the expansion of hospitals and clinics of the time, the laying of room walls was based on the laying of tiles, which in the dressing or other composition of the playfully decorative period of the Art Nouveau. The same applies to many metro stations of European metropolises, the walls of which are covered in this way. With this ancient example, an important keyword for a current trend in bath design was also mentioned. Metro tiles, which we otherwise only knew from subway stations, are increasingly moving into kitchens and bathrooms. The appeal lies in the industrial flair, which is enhanced by high-quality ceramic tiles and is impressively integrated into the bathroom design. To move away from this model and to put tiles in a modern style, you have the following options: Joint color: To give tribute to the architectural style of the past, these tiles are mainly by the laying in the dressing. Anyone who wants to use this traditional pattern for modern tile laying can use the joint colors. In many colors, interstices can be designed and combined with metro tiles. Especially in an unusual joint color like red or black where the laying pattern is emphasized in an innovative way. Half-dressing: The tiles are laid at regular intervals to the adjacent tiles and the staircase steps are used for the pattern. You can find such a half-link in the photo of our expert. Third division, quarter dressing and others: If you use these offset possibilities with the modern tiles, the final result will show in a more irregular picture. By dividing the width of the tile into three, four or more sections, the distances between the tiles are reduced when laying. Before installing the wall or floor tiles, it is therefore advisable to make a small sketch showing the tile laying pattern as a complete picture. Wild Union: This pattern is probably the most specialised type of modern tile laying, which presents itself in an even more irregular sequence. Here, ceramic tiles of different widths form a line, which is still offset above and below.
More detailed than the modern tile laying in the dressing is the variant that we introduce with this photo. Here, the rectangular wall tiles exude a wood optics design, which were installed in a vertical orientation and parallel to the bathroom wall. This method is not necessarily new, but has never been one of the classic solutions for baths. With the advent of the wood-like tile, a floor and wall cladding is now available for the bathroom design, which greatly enriches modern tile laying. In color, shape and dimensions, wood-colored tiles keep what they promise and are identical with their prototypes 1: 1. For modern tile laying, this means that the slats in wood optics can form all the patterns that also form parquet floors in other living rooms. For bathroom walls must be rethought and the traditional wood paneling serve as an example. In this way, tiles in wood optics are joined together as wall-mounted panels and clad walls in this modern tile flooring.
The wood-fiber tile follows the patterns used for laying wooden parquet. Herringbone is an attractive classic that is characterized by elegance on the living room as well as on the bathroom floor. Another type of game with which tiles are modernly laid is the ship's floor. This is a synonym for the Wild Union, which we presented under point 2. A bathroom is also an eye-catcher when the tiles are laid in a cube-dressing or Old German dressing. In the bathroom design, there are hardly any examples for these variants. So how about you prove yourself as a trendsetter and try laying modern tiles in your bathroom in this way?
If you cannot do anything with the fully tiled wet cell, you only have to sweep the areas, which should be protected from moisture. Our expert makes it clear how tiles are laid out in a modern way, by only partially covering the bathroom. The floor and the wet area around shower and bathtub fall under this part and thereby form a parallel dressing. For all other room sections you can find alternatives to the tile. As shown, moist mirrors can be absorbed and bare walls can be made with special paints. A great advantage is the modern tile laying for sub-areas as well: it is perhaps the most cost-effective type of baths to renovate!