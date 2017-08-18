Floor tiles: 6 modern tiling ideas for your home

Modern tile laying also includes the use of contemporary wall and floor tiles. This modern style is characterized by natural stone, ceramic, color tone and size. Large-format laying materials, which cover the rooms in squares and rectangles, are very popular. Often, these geometric tiles begin with a size of 60 x 60 cm or 30 x 60 cm and sometimes show themselves in huge dimensions from 120 cm. Such large formats are most efficiently laid in parallel. Especially in the case of square tiles, this classic installation method corresponds to our aesthetic refinement, which immediately starts with the harmonic sequence and exact geometry of the tiles. The name of the parallel link is self-explanatory and means the consequent stringing together of tiles, without interruption or displacements.

The photo of our expert makes it clear which of the tiles is suitable for the space. The walls and floor of this bathroom were covered with tiles of the same design series. While the floor is covered with rectangular porcelain tiles, square wall tiles range from floor to ceiling. Every single tile, no matter what format, presents itself with a unique two-toned composition. To complement this graceful arbitrariness, the tiles was not laid out asymmetrically for it would look too distracting. Keeping the modern tiles in a classic pattern is able to make the beauty of every wall and floor tile stand out on its own. The unique tiles are also emphasized by a contrasting white joint color, which stands out clearly from the dominant stone gray of the room surfaces.

2. Association

Also the laying of tiles in the dressing is a classic, which is currently undergoing a renaissance. In the public space, this laying pattern accompanies our perception in many places and is particularly evident in the architecture of historical buildings. Just think of the industrial buildings of the late 19th and early 20th century, whose exterior and interior walls were composed in the same pattern. Also in the expansion of hospitals and clinics of the time, the laying of room walls was based on the laying of tiles, which in the dressing or other composition of the playfully decorative period of the Art Nouveau. The same applies to many metro stations of European metropolises, the walls of which are covered in this way. With this ancient example, an important keyword for a current trend in bath design was also mentioned. Metro tiles, which we otherwise only knew from subway stations, are increasingly moving into kitchens and bathrooms. The appeal lies in the industrial flair, which is enhanced by high-quality ceramic tiles and is impressively integrated into the bathroom design. To move away from this model and to put tiles in a modern style, you have the following options: Joint color: To give tribute to the architectural style of the past, these tiles are mainly by the laying in the dressing. Anyone who wants to use this traditional pattern for modern tile laying can use the joint colors. In many colors, interstices can be designed and combined with metro tiles. Especially in an unusual joint color like red or black where the laying pattern is emphasized in an innovative way. Half-dressing: The tiles are laid at regular intervals to the adjacent tiles and the staircase steps are used for the pattern. You can find such a half-link in the photo of our expert. Third division, quarter dressing and others: If you use these offset possibilities with the modern tiles, the final result will show in a more irregular picture. By dividing the width of the tile into three, four or more sections, the distances between the tiles are reduced when laying. Before installing the wall or floor tiles, it is therefore advisable to make a small sketch showing the tile laying pattern as a complete picture. Wild Union: This pattern is probably the most specialised type of modern tile laying, which presents itself in an even more irregular sequence. Here, ceramic tiles of different widths form a line, which is still offset above and below.