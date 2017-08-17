6 brilliant ways to hide the washing machine in a bathroom

In contrast to refrigerator and kitchen designs, which keeps evolving and modernizing, washing machines have not changed in the last 20 years or so. Decorative they are not, they are usually hidden in cellars or basements or laundry room, but, of course, not everyone can have the luxury of having such rooms in their homes. Instead, some would often put them in the dirty kitchen or in bathrooms. If you are one of these people who don't have space for your washing machine, worry not. Here, we present some ideas on how you can place the washing machine in your bathroom, in a stylish way!
Sliding doors are a very chic option for hiding the washing machine! If you have enough space, you can have a small laundry room installed in your bathroom, which you can hide by just sliding the door.
Built-in cabinets are also great for placing washing machines. Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, it also allows for more storage space to perhaps put towels or dirty laundry!
Not a fan of the washing machine look? You can also hide them by installing some curtains. In this bathroom, you won't even know what's behind those curtains!
Bespoke shelves are great because they are made to measure! It looks great, plus it won't take up unnecessary space because it's made to fit perfectly with the space you have!
If you have a small bathroom, it would make great sense if you just purchase a small washing machine. There are many available in the market, just go to your nearest appliances store like SM Department Store or Rustan's.