6 brilliant ways to hide the washing machine in a bathroom

homify_PH homify_PH
Bad mit Stauraum für Waschmaschine, Burkhard Heß Interiordesign
Loading admin actions …

In contrast to refrigerator and kitchen designs, which keeps evolving and modernizing, washing machines have not changed in the last 20 years or so. Decorative they are not, they are usually hidden in cellars or basements or laundry room, but, of course, not everyone can have the luxury of having such rooms in their homes. Instead, some would often put them in the dirty kitchen or in bathrooms. If you are one of these people who don't have space for your washing machine, worry not. Here, we present some ideas on how you can place the washing machine in your bathroom, in a stylish way!

Sliding doors

Bad mit Stauraum für Waschmaschine, Burkhard Heß Interiordesign
Burkhard Heß Interiordesign

Burkhard Heß Interiordesign
Burkhard Heß Interiordesign
Burkhard Heß Interiordesign

Sliding doors are a very chic option for hiding the washing machine! If you have enough space, you can have a small laundry room installed in your bathroom, which you can hide by just sliding the door.

Built-in solutions

Bathroom Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des

Bathroom

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Built-in cabinets are also great for placing washing machines. Aside from being aesthetically pleasing, it also allows for more storage space to perhaps put towels or dirty laundry!

Curtains

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani
cristina velani

cristina velani
cristina velani
cristina velani

Not a fan of the washing machine look? You can also hide them by installing some curtains. In this bathroom, you won't even know what's behind those curtains!

Bespoke shelves

Casa Cor 2012, ARQUITETURA - Camila Fleck
ARQUITETURA—Camila Fleck

ARQUITETURA - Camila Fleck
ARQUITETURA—Camila Fleck
ARQUITETURA - Camila Fleck

Bespoke shelves are great because they are made to measure! It looks great, plus it won't take up unnecessary space because it's made to fit perfectly with the space you have!

Space saving size

La casa dei libri, Arch. Silvana Citterio
Arch. Silvana Citterio

Arch. Silvana Citterio
Arch. Silvana Citterio
Arch. Silvana Citterio

If you have a small bathroom, it would make great sense if you just purchase a small washing machine. There are many available in the market, just go to your nearest appliances store like SM Department Store or Rustan's. 

Use vertical areas

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Take advantage of the high ceiling by storing your washing machine in a vertical manner, just like what they did in this bathroom!

