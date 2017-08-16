6 mini pools you can have in your garden

Even small pools can offer a lot of luxury, as this example proves. The water basin is located on a slightly elevated platform in the garden, which can be used as a terrace. At the edge of the pool is a cushioned seat that invites you to sunbathe, but also to enjoy an aperitif before dinner with your feet in the water. And when it gets dark, a spectacular lighting creates a moody atmosphere in and around the pool. The color scheme can be adapted individually according to the mood, while a sophisticated heating system ensures that a pleasant water temperature prevails throughout the year.