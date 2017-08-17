Your browser is out-of-date.

A summer resthouse you've always dreamt of

Having a summer resthouse is something we all want and dream of. A relaxing home with a swimming pool and a lush garden. But of course, the larger the space the more gruelling the planning stage is. Here, the structures are divided into zones that are tailored to suit the needs of the owner. More than just architecture, there is also landscaping involved which the architect Paul Marie Creation executed elegantly in this project. Let's take a look and find inspiration from its design.

1. Slopes instead of stairs

The path leading to the resthouse have rectangular slabs protruding out from the ground. The architect preferred to have a slope walkway instead of placing some steps since there are certain types of people who are not a fan of climbing up and down some stairs. It also allows you to stroll and enjoy the view without having to look down at your feet all the while as you walk. 

2. Swimming pool and pergola

Have that relaxing weekend or holiday doing laps in the pool or maybe teaching the kids to swim. When you get tired, there's this pergola where you can sit under and enjoy a nice chat with some family and friends. Of course, to top it all off, having some refreshments as you admire the flowers and your resthouse, all an outcome from the fruits of your labor.

3. Green haven

Being surrounded by pine trees and lush greeneries will of course provide you with fresh crisp air. In this image, you will see a stone wall that compliments the natural environment and the bright blue sky. This is a wonderful vacation home where you can do some jogging with your dog in the morning.

4. Simple living

Keeping the area quaint while also ensuring the safety of you family from animals and intruders, it would be best to place a fence onto the perimeter of your property. This is aside from the stone walls that are built closer to the house.

5. Oasis of Tranquility

When you want to rest, you can just walk over to the green lawn and relax on this garden chair that overlooks forest. This is the perfect place to let go of the stress. Maybe you could even conduct your regular yoga sessions here. The house is surrounded by beautiful natural stone slabs that are pleasant and at the same time connects you to nature.

6. Flower and vegetable garden

Since you have enough space, then why not grow some of your own plants or better yet, some vegetables for your own consumption. This garden also has strips of pavement so you don't have to soil yourself while doing some gardening.

