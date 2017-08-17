A summer resthouse you've always dreamt of

Having a summer resthouse is something we all want and dream of. A relaxing home with a swimming pool and a lush garden. But of course, the larger the space the more gruelling the planning stage is. Here, the structures are divided into zones that are tailored to suit the needs of the owner. More than just architecture, there is also landscaping involved which the architect Paul Marie Creation executed elegantly in this project. Let's take a look and find inspiration from its design.