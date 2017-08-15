Before and after: 5 shocking home transformations

The basic form of the two buildings remained even after the renovation and even the red saddle roof with Krüppelwalm remained. In the small building on the left was a guest room with shower. In the main house, to the right of it, there was once the stable and the house of the peasants. Now, however, you will find a trendy living area with all sorts of comfort. Through a wood-clad, high hallway, both buildings are seamlessly connected. As you can see behind the façade, you can see here .