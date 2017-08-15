Before and after: 5 shocking home transformations

Should you completely rebuild your home from scratch or just renovate? These is a common question for most homeowners, especially the living in an old property. What is important is the advice of an architect, who calculates whether a new building is really necessary or if a renovation will suffice. Nevertheless, whether it is renovation or remodeling—we show you some inspiring before and afters. Be eager to look at the results of our five amazing before-and-after projects!
In Neuwied, this building from the '60s integrated into the surroundings unobtrusively. But this house could not do justice to the demands of a family of four. The solution: a rebuilding that is both cost-effective and sustainable. The architects's promise was to create a domicile that has been converted, but feels like a new building.
And, here, we witness the incredible change! Aside from the modern appearance, the renovation also involved adding a basement and a swimming pool! In addition to that, a pellet heating system with an underground pellet tank and heating-assist solar thermal energy was installed to meet the desire for sustainability. The house also has a controlled ventilation with heat recovery and a vacuum cleaner, as well as modern rainwater harvesting system.
This street-facing property is an ideal home for a family with lots of children. Aside from the expansive front yard, this two-storey single-family home also offers a capacious and comfortable areas inside the house. However, the owners felt that it needs an upgrade…
Voila! After speaking with professionals, the homeowners have decided to revamped the whole property, turning a once traditional abode into a modern masterpiece! The gable roof was demolished, favoring a flat one instead. The living room on the ground floor was markedly enlarged by a connection with the former service room. In the south-facing garden, a generous terrace with colorful natural stones serves as an ideal place to stay in the green. The design of the façade is a highlight in itself, but behind it is still a fascinating secret: the dark blue surfaces contain intersperses of glass with fluorescent effect, which makes the color streaks in the dark sparkle!
We love old farmhouses! There is just something about them that make us feel warm and fuzzy inside! This home gives us the same effect, however we feel like it needs a little upgrade and some cleaning up!
The basic form of the two buildings remained even after the renovation and even the red saddle roof with Krüppelwalm remained. In the small building on the left was a guest room with shower. In the main house, to the right of it, there was once the stable and the house of the peasants. Now, however, you will find a trendy living area with all sorts of comfort. Through a wood-clad, high hallway, both buildings are seamlessly connected. As you can see behind the façade, you can see here .
The shades of this façade speak for themselves: the yellowed beige and brown looks anything but inviting. The well-preserved old-fashioned balcony on the balcony and the old-fashioned blinds round off the unattractive picture of the house in a sad way. But even this middle-class house was still not lost and got a new, trendy look.
A refreshing pale blue finally attracts all eyes in the positive sense. How to achieve this surprising appearance? One extended the house around a cultivation by the balcony. But the architects did not build enough roof. Not only the look and the place gained is new, with a final energy saving of more than 70%, the house can now keep up with modern buildings.
The owners of this house also complained about the increasingly scarce housing estate. A cultivation should also be the solution here and at the same time spice up the old-fashioned façade. The plan: A cozy bedroom on the upper floor and a free living room on the ground floor. What are the benefits of this transformation?
From the dreary building to the contemporary house—this project was a complete success! The color red stands out clearly and refreshes the entire environment. In order to keep the façade as easy to maintain as possible, the experts decided to use a slab façade and a pre-painted wood block formwork.