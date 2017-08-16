Amazing wooden house ideas for the Philippines

As we've said before in previous articles, wood is one of the most common building materials in the Philippines because it is flexible, durable and easy to source locally. It also has an uncanny ability of providing an amazingly relaxing and warm atmosphere for any home. As long as you ensure that you properly maintain it, wood is an ideal construction material. For this ideabook, we gathered some truly exceptional examples of wooden homes that are perfect for the Philippine setting, so that you can grab some concepts and apply them to your own home project.
This beautiful home is perfect for country living. This dwelling just gives you the image of growing your own garden in a gorgeous setting in the province. The wooden details just exude a warm and relaxing atmosphere. The design also features a large balcony that's perfect for taking in the breathtaking views of the country. Take a mellow stroll across the massive outdoor space filled with lush vegetation that watch as all your stress and worries fade away.
This charming abode is the perfect home for people who love nature. This sweet and rustic gem can be built in a vibrant forest filled with trees and all manner of flora as it's wooden elements will blend perfectly with the surrounding environment. It has a quaint front patio that's perfect for greeting guests and ideal for relaxing under the shade. The home is also slightly elevated to prevent flood damage caused by heavy rain.
Take a look at this wonderfully rustic yet modern dwelling. Blending both contemporary and vintage styles this wooden abode has the appeal of a country home but has the conveniences and luxuries of a modern house. The facade features a nice terrace that's ideal for greeting guests or spending some quality time outdoors with the family. However, what you don't see in the picture are the interiors with features some modern and industrial furniture and appliances, giving it that perfect contrast.
Blending wood and stone for your home adds variation and strength without losing it's natural appeal. You can see it in this image, a perfect combination of both elements that exudes an amazing atmosphere. This home features a balcony where you can take in the outstanding scenery while you breathe in some fresh air. The wood elements accentuate the design bringing a warmer tone to the overall look of the house.
Nothing is cozier than having a wooden deck courtyard complete with lounge chairs and wooden table sets, and this house perfectly exemplifies just how beautiful it can be too. The white doors and window frames add the perfect contrast to the earthy tones of the wood while the flowers help add accents of color. All in all, this gorgeous home offers a luxury resort vibe that's both aesthetically pleasing and astoundingly relaxing.