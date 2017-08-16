Amazing wooden house ideas for the Philippines

As we've said before in previous articles, wood is one of the most common building materials in the Philippines because it is flexible, durable and easy to source locally. It also has an uncanny ability of providing an amazingly relaxing and warm atmosphere for any home. As long as you ensure that you properly maintain it, wood is an ideal construction material. For this ideabook, we gathered some truly exceptional examples of wooden homes that are perfect for the Philippine setting, so that you can grab some concepts and apply them to your own home project.