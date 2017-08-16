5 ideas for decorating your living room

The modern home is not just about aesthetics, it's about designing a living space that complements your lifestyle. With that being said, don't be afraid to break away from conventions and turn your space into an environment that's uniquely you. For this ideabook, we bring you some beautiful design plans that will help you decide what to do with your own living room. Whether you're decorating an open concept space that's connected with the kitchen or trying to figure out whether to integrate that spare bedroom into the area, you'll definitely find some useful design tips here. With the help of professional interior designers, you'll be able to create a seamless space that best suits your needs. Here are some chic living room styles that will help create a beautiful and relaxing atmosphere for your home.
Nowadays, people are starting to move more and more into condominiums, which doesn't have a whole lot of space. That's why most condominium units are arranged with a kitchen area that's connected to the living room in order to save space. In this day an age, modern cookers and hoods have evolved to function effectively even in enclosed spaces making it easier and more convenient to have this type of setting.
Inviting guests to this beautiful living room is definitely a great way to impress. This living and dining areas are connected so you and your friends can enjoy a great meal and conveniently go back to lounging on the sofa after dessert. This space can be decorated with a nice wooden coffee table that complements the hue of your sofa.You can also consider adding some accent colors to add some depth and contrast to your interior design.
Nothing is better than pairing a great meal with breathtaking views. Creating a viewing corner that's connected to the dining area will help give your home a more relaxing atmosphere. The clear glass walls pictured here bring in some natural light and some vivid views of the sunny skies.
Almost every house has a master bedroom and in general, they are often much larger than any of the other rooms. For this example you can see that the main bedroom has a large floor space which you can maximize into a second living area. Having a large space for the master bedroom has plenty of other advantages. For one, you can convert the space into a nursery for when you have a baby, making bed time into a wonderful bonding experience for you and your child.
If your home has an outdoor space, you might want to consider turning it into a courtyard dining area. Conveniently connected to the kitchen to make it easier to serve food, this space has the appeal of eating out in a chic restaurant. Decorate with some wooden chairs with cushions and tables, this area is perfect for people who enjoy the finer things in life.