A simple home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Modern single storey homes are getting more popular these days. Bungalow homes are, of course, a better option for those who are on a budget. If you have ample space, then you'll be able to maximize and incorporate what it is that you desire in a home. Today, Homify is going to introduce this modern single-storey house designed by Homeplan2u. Come and see this beautiful home that has a total living space of 146.79 square meters. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms—perfectly suitable for small families. The modern villa style is fashioned with a beautiful combination of colors: a relaxing green roof, bricks, stonework, and lastly, some grey and white accents. It also has a verandah at the front and a patio which increases the value of this home. How about we go over and take a closer look!