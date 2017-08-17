Your browser is out-of-date.

A simple home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Kamla Villanueva Kamla Villanueva
แบบบ้านชั้นเดียว HPM125B, แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป แบบแปลนบ้านสำเร็จรูป
Modern single storey homes are getting more popular these days. Bungalow homes are, of course, a better option for those who are on a budget. If you have ample space, then you'll be able to maximize and incorporate what it is that you desire in a home. Today, Homify is going to introduce this modern single-storey house designed by Homeplan2u. Come and see this beautiful home that has a total living space of 146.79 square meters. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms—perfectly suitable for small families. The modern villa style is fashioned with a beautiful combination of colors: a relaxing green roof, bricks, stonework, and lastly, some grey and white accents. It also has a verandah at the front and a patio which increases the value of this home. How about we go over and take a closer look!

An elevated home with gable roof.

This single-storey house has a floor height of about 50 centimeters which makes the house stand out at eye level. It is also perfect for flood-prone areas, or regions that are frequented by monsoon rains. The green painted roof of the house overlaps to provide additional coverage from the harsh elements. Having a modern home with large glass walls provide elegance and fills in the house with natural light. At the front is a verandah, on the left is a charming patio where you can relax and enjoy breakfast and on the right is a 1-car parking space.

Entrance through the patio.

Imagine yourself living here. Parking the car, then strolling along the stone walkway that leads directly to the verandah entrance. You walk up up a few steps, then admire the nice view of the garden before entering your beautiful home. 

Outdoor parking area

It has a 1-car outdoor parking space which is enough for a small family. Surrounding the house are green lawns that is ideal for relaxation and allows you to do outdoor activities with the kids.

House plan

The house features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a total area of 15.2 × 13.2 m / 146.79 m² (length, width / area).

6 mini pools you can have in your garden
What did you like about this charming home?

