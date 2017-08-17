A simple home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Modern single storey homes are getting more popular these days. Bungalow homes are, of course, a better option for those who are on a budget. If you have ample space, then you'll be able to maximize and incorporate what it is that you desire in a home. Today, Homify is going to introduce this modern single-storey house designed by Homeplan2u. Come and see this beautiful home that has a total living space of 146.79 square meters. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms—perfectly suitable for small families. The modern villa style is fashioned with a beautiful combination of colors: a relaxing green roof, bricks, stonework, and lastly, some grey and white accents. It also has a verandah at the front and a patio which increases the value of this home. How about we go over and take a closer look!
This single-storey house has a floor height of about 50 centimeters which makes the house stand out at eye level. It is also perfect for flood-prone areas, or regions that are frequented by monsoon rains. The green painted roof of the house overlaps to provide additional coverage from the harsh elements. Having a modern home with large glass walls provide elegance and fills in the house with natural light. At the front is a verandah, on the left is a charming patio where you can relax and enjoy breakfast and on the right is a 1-car parking space.
Imagine yourself living here. Parking the car, then strolling along the stone walkway that leads directly to the verandah entrance. You walk up up a few steps, then admire the nice view of the garden before entering your beautiful home.
It has a 1-car outdoor parking space which is enough for a small family. Surrounding the house are green lawns that is ideal for relaxation and allows you to do outdoor activities with the kids.
The house features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a total area of 15.2 × 13.2 m / 146.79 m² (length, width / area).