20 fantastic ideas for small kitchens

Get a dose of some of the best kitchen designs that you could incorporate in small rooms. Yes, size matters, but you can always try making something even better out of what you have. We have a lot of interesting and unique ideas that could sizzle and inspire you. We got you covered, from color choice, design to utilizing your storage space. Whether you want it modern or rustic, or even a mixture of the two. We're going to make you enjoy and have fun in the process of creating that kitchen! Even for small houses or apartments, the kitchen will still be the very heart of the home.
The lack of storage space is often the issue when it comes to small kitchens, but wait until you see this kitchen! Rarely have we seen so many possibilities in such a small space. Practically everything nook and cranny is maximised in this customised kitchen. On one side, you'll find that even the wine bottles are stored here.
Neutral or light coloured kitchens are beautiful in both large and small spaces. For they make it deceiving, optically, making it appear more spacious than it actually is. Together with a large window, we not only have plenty of light in the room, but it also lets out the smoke after cooking so that bad odours won't sneak into the other rooms.
A compartment that can hide the kitchen is a great idea for people who have to place everything in one room. Although, this kitchen is almost too sleek and elegant to hide, right? A wonderful modern kitchen for small rooms.
Even in kitchens, we can combine different styles—just as here a modern kitchen meets an old stone wall. It really is great!
This is probably the contrast to the minimalist design. But as we can see, original kitchens in the smallest space can also be very comfortable and not at all bulky. The focal point in this kitchen is that old-trimmed stove that adds a lot of character to the space.
This kitchen draws out a really good mood! The colourful design may looks great, however, it is important to note that before implementing them, we should first pay attention to the exact colour spectrum to be used, otherwise, it would appear more chaotic than harmonious.
You can create an extraordinary look with the use of unique materials such as these stools with transparent seats. There's also the backlit shelf in the kitchen area that looks cool and elegant, making an ordinary storage space appear mystical.
Today's wooden kitchens often have a very sleek look that does not distract from anything from what is necessary such as the dinnerware and the kitchen equipments. As for the small bar, adding white stools that can be tucked underneath provide a minimalist ambience.
What a quaint kitchen! Despite the rustic look, the room still radiates an original comfort. In order to create additional storage space, an open shelf is attached onto the wall where the dishes are placed, conveniently near the dining table.
The retro design helps kitchens to create unusual colours, patterns and shapes. The main highlight in this small kitchen is definitely the yellow fridge. Other retro elements are the hanging lights above the bar that has a nice matte black colour and graphic shapes. There's also the stools with the classic orange covers that is suitable for the overall retro look.
It is important in every kitchen that we feel comfortable and stress-free. For this, a kitchen has to be practical—no matter how much you want to design it. This kitchen, however, provides the best of both style and function that is very convenient.
The choice of colours affect the look of kitchens like nothing else. This design is like a fresh breeze blowing through the room. For strong colours, we should be aware that they will accompany us for many years, so choose wisely.
In this kitchen has that warm vacation vibe. After a long hike we settle down here and cook a nice meal together. Why not enjoy that natural atmosphere indoors just as much as you enjoy nature in the great outdoors!
Different styles with extreme contrasts can also look stunning in kitchens—as long as you choose a limited amount of colours that will tie in the entire concept. In this example, the colour black is the dominant colour with yellow accent colours as the countertop and backsplash.
This kitchen also impressively shows that a break in style can work between two completely different types of design. Here, a very original and rustic design meets the latest stainless steel look that almost reminds of a commercial kitchen.
And here, too, we see another contrast that is possible. The industrial design of the apartment with exposed pipes and pipes as well as an old brick wall fits perfectly to the more classical kitchen with an old gas stove.
Even with a small kitchen, you can still be creative. Adding in a blackboard is a great idea to decorate the room—in this case, the board is bolted with shelves for herbs and spices. Using a chalk, you can write messages, recipes and shopping lists.
Whether small or large, lighting plays an important role in every kitchen. If we want to prepare food, then the countertops should be properly illuminated. It does not always have to be a dull ceiling light! You can always think of other ideas like adding a cove light under the cupboards.
We can certainly relax in a kitchen such as this. Who would not like to sit here and drink a macchiato.
The last example is a classic style dainty kitchen. Our tip: Do not use too dark colours and pay close attention to lighting. Hanging a floral curtain will also make it feel warm and inviting.