10 small houses that will make everyone fall in love

Dream houses don’t have to be castles, mansions or villas. Sure, these are spectacular dwellings that provide residents plenty of living space for all their whims and fancies. But sometimes, the best choice comes in a smaller package.

In recent years, people have been starting to realize the value of downsizing and opting for tiny homes. This process of “downsizing” is far from being a sacrifice, though. Small houses come in an array of gorgeous styles that maximize the minimal space, making everyday living a lot more efficient with considerably less clutter.

It can be tough to pack in everything in a limited area, but professional architects and designers have tackled the challenge admirably. Check out Homify’s picks of 10 small houses that may lack size but certainly makes up for it in charm.