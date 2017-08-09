10 photos of a relaxing wooden house for the province

Wooden houses have that heartwarming charm that many people would love to possess. As a dream home No matter where you look, wooden homes are the ones that provide a quaint atmosphere that is cozy and close to nature. This natural material is also popular in all forms of housing throughout the ages, and today, wooden houses still proves itself to be a worthy dream home.

This article has a selection of impressive designs that is homey whilst also providing that resort-like ambiance that is surrounded by the lush natural environment of the province. This home, is sure to be more that just its location and architecture, but a family's sanctuary which can only be built with hundreds of cherished memories. A home, built to bring people closer together: a kitchen with scrumptious scents, a dining room full of everyday stories, and a living room filled with laughter. With a well planned design and meticulous details, you'll find that this home is going to be something close to your heart.