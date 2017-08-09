10 photos of a relaxing wooden house for the province

Wooden houses have that heartwarming charm that many people would love to possess. As a dream home No matter where you look, wooden homes are the ones that provide a quaint atmosphere that is cozy and close to nature. This natural material is also popular in all forms of housing throughout the ages, and today, wooden houses still proves itself to be a worthy dream home.
This article has a selection of impressive designs that is homey whilst also providing that resort-like ambiance that is surrounded by the lush natural environment of the province. This home, is sure to be more that just its location and architecture, but a family's sanctuary which can only be built with hundreds of cherished memories. A home, built to bring people closer together: a kitchen with scrumptious scents, a dining room full of everyday stories, and a living room filled with laughter. With a well planned design and meticulous details, you'll find that this home is going to be something close to your heart.
Another porch at the back of the cabin leads to a lush countryside garden. It compliments the natural elements of the home as it embraces the perimeter with it's radiance.
Enjoy a real sense of relaxation, with a spacious front porch and relaxing ambience close to the natural surroundings. By adding an outdoor sitting area, you'll be able to entertain some guests while enjoying the fresh morning breeze or the bright starry night sky.
Using simple and homey interior decorations ensures that you don't sacrifice comfort for style. In fact, simplicity is timeless. A warm home that you can always redecorate according to your mood is dream for many people. Placing simple and functional furniture that compliments your humble abode. Using cider wood for the interior walls also adds a clean and natural aroma to the home.
Just a few pieces of furniture, plus a favorite piece, the rocking chair. What better way to bond than to sit on this chair while telling stories to the little ones with a mug of warm coco.
The living room connects to the dining area. A rustic table that has been passed down from generation to generation of sharing wonderful moments.
The kitchen has a simple design with country style decorations. It provides ease and convenience since the kitchen is fully equipped. There is a vacuum cleaner and an exhaust hood to avoid trouble having smoke seep into other areas of the house.
This chic master bathroom is equipped with a his and hers sink with ample lighting from on top of the vanity mirror. The space is also utilized by having shelves underneath the sink. The wooden walls and the green floor mat adds a natural feel and warmth that does wonders for a bathroom.
The comfortable corner room warm has a day bed that functions as a sofa by day and a guest bed by night. The warm lighting also compliments and highlights the relaxing ambiance of the room.
This pleasant bedroom has dainty details that softens the rustic feel of the wooden walls. Having moss green and red color bed covers also create a festive look that warms the heart.