Different styles of container homes for the Philippines

Owning a property is one of the main goals of every Filipino. But considering the costs and efforts to get there can prove difficult for families. While landed properties are more common, people are now also looking at cost-effective solutions for their dreams homes. One such options is the prefabricated container houses. You maybe shaking your heads in disapproval, but it has been a growing trend for years now.
How much does a container van house cost? The cost of a container van house can vary widely. Used 20 foot containers can cost you from PHP 60,000 to PHP 80,000 while a good quality 40 foot one can set you back PHP 135,000 to PHP 140,000. If you want to buy one that's already converted into a living space be prepared to shell out around PHP 200,000 or more.
Are containers insulated? Sea containers are generally constructed out of lightweight materials that consist mostly of corrosion-resistant steel coated with a protective varnish, lacquer and epoxy resin base. That's why if you're planning on converting one into a home, you need to coat it with insulation to ensure that the rooms retain a comfortable temperature.
Where to put containers? Building laws apply to all homes regardless if they are prefabricated container houses. Therefore, you can just set it up anywhere unless you are able to get the necessary permits. It is of the utmost importance that you read in advance the building regulations of your respective municipality. In addition, you need to distinguish whether the container home is a permanent residence or a temporary structure. If you're planning on staying for a certain period of time, the size of your container home will play a decisive role.
There are many sellers where you can purchase a container, but most of these are used for their traditional purpose of transporting goods. But it's a good place to start as you can always hire architects and designers who can help you convert your containers into viable homes.
Want one that takes less effort? You can find some sellers in the Philippines who will handle purchasing the container vans and converting it into a prefabricated home but these will usually cost you more.
This design proves that container houses can be stylish and colorful. For this unusual home utilized common ship containers which are about 12 meters long and a width of about two meters. The containers can be stacked up on top of each other, so that you can be flexible with the design of your home, especially when it comes to expanding your living space. This design is a brilliant alternative from the traditional house structure. In addition, you can always put in as many new doors and windows as you want.
The interior of the house is also surprising as it features wooden floors and furniture giving this modern home a more rustic appeal.
If you're looking at this home thinking that you would really rather not go out of the house to go to the bathroom, fret not. This is only the laundry area which is accessible from the outside. The home itself has a living room, a bedroom, a bathroom and a fully equipped kitchen. The containers are connected to each other via a filigree staircase.
Living in a cargo container doesn't mean you have to forego comfort and style. The developer of this micro home was successful in making a 20-foot container into a cute tiny home. With 13 square meters of space this home was able to pack a living room, bedroom, bathroom and an integrated work area. It also features a six-square-meter terrace where you can relax under the sun as you take in the scenic views of wherever you have placed your little home.
Located in Treptow-Köpenick in Berlin, Germany this is another great example of container living. This massive structure consisting around 200 stacked containers consist of quaint furnished single apartments, two-room apartments with living areas.
At face value the facade may look rusty and unattractive, however, the material used for the containers is called Corten steel, which is extremely strong and durable. In addition, it also provides great insulation ensuring pleasant room temperatures inside.
Still can't imagine living in a container homes Philippines? Then maybe you'll change your mind by paying a visit to this exquisite cottage. Located in South Korea, this beautiful home showcases all the charm and advantages of living in a container home.
It features large window fronts which bring you closer to nature. The furniture have a minimalist design that allows the environment to shine instead.
A good way to utilize a shipping container van is by turning it into a guest home for your property. You can easily place it in your backyard or front yard and have your guests stay there! It is compact and easy to set up. For a cozier feel, make sure to decorate it with comfortable interiors.