Different styles of container homes for the Philippines

Owning a property is one of the main goals of every Filipino. But considering the costs and efforts to get there can prove difficult for families. While landed properties are more common, people are now also looking at cost-effective solutions for their dreams homes. One such options is the prefabricated container houses. You maybe shaking your heads in disapproval, but it has been a growing trend for years now.

How much does a container van house cost? The cost of a container van house can vary widely. Used 20 foot containers can cost you from PHP 60,000 to PHP 80,000 while a good quality 40 foot one can set you back PHP 135,000 to PHP 140,000. If you want to buy one that's already converted into a living space be prepared to shell out around PHP 200,000 or more.

Are containers insulated? Sea containers are generally constructed out of lightweight materials that consist mostly of corrosion-resistant steel coated with a protective varnish, lacquer and epoxy resin base. That's why if you're planning on converting one into a home, you need to coat it with insulation to ensure that the rooms retain a comfortable temperature.

Where to put containers? Building laws apply to all homes regardless if they are prefabricated container houses. Therefore, you can just set it up anywhere unless you are able to get the necessary permits. It is of the utmost importance that you read in advance the building regulations of your respective municipality. In addition, you need to distinguish whether the container home is a permanent residence or a temporary structure. If you're planning on staying for a certain period of time, the size of your container home will play a decisive role.