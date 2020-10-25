Cost of extension in the Philippines (and how to do it)

We all love our houses and we can't really fathom moving away from a place we've grown to love. However, there may come a time where we may experience some changes in our life that makes us realize that our house may be too small. Perhaps a new addition to your family is on its way, or maybe you just want to make that dream home office into a reality. If this is the case, then a home extension might be a better alternative for you instead of moving into a new home. But how much does a home extension cost and how does one do it? For a sample house construction cost estimate Philippines architects and home builders take into account everything from materials, labor and transportation, besides their professional fee. For this ideabook, we have put together a few examples to help you plan for your home improvement project.
To better give you context of the costs of an extension, keep these prices in mind: according to recent prices, a low cost extension in Metro Manila would be around PHP 15,000 to PHP 18,000 per square meter, while a high end rate would cost you PHP 35,000 and beyond per square meter. Now these price are subject to change depending on your location, the closer you get to the big cities the higher the extension costs per sqm. For this ideabook, let's use the average rate of PHP 26,500 per square meters in Metro Manila. If you're extending your property by 4 x 5 meters this amounts to PHP 530,000 without the additional costs for architects fees, land registration entries and Value Added Tax.
The same calculation can be applied for expansions that extend over several floors. An expansion for a 2nd floor house like this would increase costs by 50 percent raising our minimum rate to PHP 795,000, plus the additional costs mentioned above. However, this is only the case if you've planned the expansion properly, considering factors such as structural integrity, renovations of existing rooms that might be in the way, as well as the placing of load-bearing walls, etc. Prices are subject to go higher if the planned extension requires more complicated maneuvering, like major structural renovations.
For home extensions that include a new kitchen or bathroom you need to plan for greater additional costs, as these will require new tiles, plumbing and electricity lines. And that's only just the minimum, prices will also vary depending on the tiles, fixtures and appliances you’re planning.
If you do undertake a house expansion, design is of the utmost importance. It's a huge investment of time, money and effort so it's only fitting that you make the most out of what you've already put in and make it look beautiful. Consider factors like, flooring and lighting to set the atmosphere.
Not all renovations are created equal. Some Some house extensions require precise timing and financial planning. These are some of the main things that you should consider when planning your renovation:
Keep in mind that every expansion requires that the site of construction has a solid foundation. Depending on the type of soil and other factors, these can require either simple solutions or incredibly complex maneuvers.
Another thing to take note of, is how easy is to access the construction site. In some cases, where existing structures and buildings can make an expansion truly difficult for builders.
Will structural components like walls, roofs or windows have to be changed?
Will pipelines and drainage systems be modified during the renovation?
When it comes to house renovation Philippines, the location of your property plays a much bigger role than you might think. If your home is located in a major city, or a high-end subdivision, then you can expect much larger home extension costs.
The design and the materials that you will be using for the renovation can also greatly impact the costs of your renovation. Expansions can be done with more affordable materials or more expensive ones depending on the look you want to achieve and your overall budget.
In order to properly manage the costs of the project, the best way is to work with a professional architect from the get go. Not only do they have the experience in implementing the design and implementation, they also know their way around complex issues regarding your renovations, so you can avoid nasty surprises. Not to mention, they can help advise you when it comes to extension costs per sqm, as well as where hidden costs might lie. Lastly, their expertise also includes helping out with building approval at the end of construction.
Not every home extension needs to be complicated. In some cases, like in this house, if the need is solely for additional garage space for the cars, then the extension can be built separately in front without interfering with the main sections of the house.
Occasionally, as the family grows, they might find the need for an extra bedroom or two. Therefore, instead of building a separate bedroom at the back of the house, the kitchen and dining area can be built adjoining the backyard, and the space previously occupied by them can convert into the bedrooms.