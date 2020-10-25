Cost of extension in the Philippines (and how to do it)

Not all renovations are created equal. Some Some house extensions require precise timing and financial planning. These are some of the main things that you should consider when planning your renovation:

Keep in mind that every expansion requires that the site of construction has a solid foundation. Depending on the type of soil and other factors, these can require either simple solutions or incredibly complex maneuvers.

Another thing to take note of, is how easy is to access the construction site. In some cases, where existing structures and buildings can make an expansion truly difficult for builders.

Will structural components like walls, roofs or windows have to be changed?

Will pipelines and drainage systems be modified during the renovation?