9 perfect color palettes for your home facade

First impressions last, so it’s important to make an extraordinary one – even with the home. The façade is the first part of the house that guests or passers-by see, and the color is one of the most significant elements of the exterior.
With the nearly inexhaustible number of paint colors available, it can be difficult to pick the perfect one for your home. After all, a good paint job should last a few years. Homify helps you narrow down your choices with this list of potential color palettes for the house’s exterior.
Trends come and go, but in general, warm colors tend to be more striking and inviting and cool hues are more calm and relaxing. There are also other factors that come into play when selecting the color scheme of the residence such as the size, position, materials and architectural style.
Take the first step in creating a new look for your home with this ideabook of tips and suggested palettes that will stand out in any neighborhood.
Perhaps picking the same color for the walls and roof may seem monotonous in the beginning, but as seen in the featured home above, it can work out quite nicely. The warm beige creates a welcoming and classic atmosphere.
Even with the one color scheme, the residence is far from uniform. The white finishings around the large window frames and even the gutters break the routine of the single color façade. In the garden, the flowers share a similar coloring to the home. The tone-in-tone coloring of the residence tends to work best when the structure is not packed in between other homes. It looks best when the home and its single-color design can stand alone and stand out.
This look is a classic; you can’t go wrong with the white façade under darker roof. It is a charming exterior that radiates utmost warmth even as it blends seamlessly into any neighborhood. It might be a good idea to find a setting with plenty of greenery as the surrounding trees in the image above frames the abode beautifully.
While this hue is usually chosen to be in complete harmony with the environment and not stand out, the white façade is not without aesthetic quality. The simple white may not be as bold and eye-catching as other hues, but it gives off a sense of understated elegance due to its simultaneous freshness and timelessness.
It takes an adventurous type of person to paint their home a darker color. The traditional approach veers towards a light façade and a darker roof, and this variation is suited towards homeowners who truly want a unique dwelling. This country home has a mysterious air with its shadowy black façade that’s framed between a brick red roof and a matching base.
These hues go well in natural environments as it pops against the bright farm-like backdrop. An open and vast property also keeps the house from becoming too dark and dreary despite the colors.
Because the color of the façade largely depends on the materials of the house, one often has to choose the material before anything else. Are you going for glass, wood, metal, stone or the classic plaster wall? Here’s a better question: why be limited to one when you can have a well-designed mix of two or even three?
Although a combination of different materials can be quite daunting, it doesn’t have to be a mess. It’s possible to work with wooden walls with prominent sliding glass doors, as shown in the featured house above. One may also add touches of other materials as finishings like stone columns or metal railings on the balcony.
When working with the combination of wood and glass, a paint job isn’t totally necessary. Instead, you can opt for glazing. Glass walls provide an illusion of a bigger home while keeping the interiors bright and airy.
Paint jobs last at least a few years, outlasting many trends and any passing whim of the homeowners. Therefore, people are often hesitant in painting the exterior of their houses in bright colors. Most fear that eye-catching tones would soon go out of style or even be unlucky in the coming years for superstitious minds.
Of course, there’s no reason to be afraid of a little bit of color. The important thing to remember is to always keep the surrounding landscape a part of the design. The farmhouse above is painted bright green, which would make it pop out in a suburban neighborhood. However, in a forest area with verdant trees growing around it, the color almost seems muted and the dwelling blends seamlessly into its natural surroundings.
Add a bit of a twist in the classic white home with little tinges of color throughout. Painting the home’s details a different color can make the façade more interesting and original from the outside, while keeping with traditional colors that are surely more popular in the neighborhood.
The doors, shutters and gate of the featured home are all painted a pale green. It’s not a loud or particularly bold hue but it goes beautifully with the white walls and red roof, the perfect contrast to add a touch of whimsy to an otherwise classic residence.
Of course, some styles require the use of certain colors. Baroque architecture is grand and opulent, using hues that serve to emphasize the drama of the structure. In Germany, yellow and red were nearly as popular as white, gray and black. Later, architects used contrasting colors in the façade of the buildings. Particularly, contrasting red and light colors were used often.
The featured residence above is vast and located in an expansive property. Despite the baroque inspiration, the design is quite straight forward, so the dramatic contrast of the light and dark colors works well. If the façade is more elaborate, one might prefer to avoid imposing colors as these can overwhelm the visitor.
Majestic Renaissance residences are highlight the beauty in symmetry and order. This classical style often include geometric elements in the façade, creating a grand picture opts for simplicity and balance as opposed to more intricate designs.
In line with the clarity of this architectural style, houses that adopt this aesthetic are often painted in neutral colors such as white, beige, gray or occasionally muted shades of brown and red.
In the Romanesque period, pure stone or other natural materials were often used. It’s sometimes painted in colorful hues, but natural and muted shades are more popular.
For ideas on the interiors of the house, check out these 6 beautiful wall paint styles to try for your home.