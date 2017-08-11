9 perfect color palettes for your home facade

First impressions last, so it’s important to make an extraordinary one – even with the home. The façade is the first part of the house that guests or passers-by see, and the color is one of the most significant elements of the exterior.

With the nearly inexhaustible number of paint colors available, it can be difficult to pick the perfect one for your home. After all, a good paint job should last a few years. Homify helps you narrow down your choices with this list of potential color palettes for the house’s exterior.

Trends come and go, but in general, warm colors tend to be more striking and inviting and cool hues are more calm and relaxing. There are also other factors that come into play when selecting the color scheme of the residence such as the size, position, materials and architectural style.

Take the first step in creating a new look for your home with this ideabook of tips and suggested palettes that will stand out in any neighborhood.