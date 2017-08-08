9 trending colors for your new home

Every now and then, any homeowner gets the hankering to spruce up their living space. Maybe you’re itching for something new after years of looking at the exact same rooms. Or maybe the wear and tear of time has left the rooms a bit dull. Either way, it’s natural to look for a change once in a while.
However, an overhaul can be a strain on the wallet. A total renovation is quite expensive. If your family is not financially ready for such a project, the easiest and most affordable makeover is getting a paint job on the different areas of the home. Not only does it bring a fresh new look to the residence, but it’s even possible to achieve a DIY paint job if you’re really pinching pennies. For those who prefer getting professional help, even enlisting the help of painters isn’t too pricey.
The first step? Choose the hues. Here’s our list of the potential paint colors for the home that are totally on trend in 2017.
The shades of purple and violet are often associated with royalty, which makes any room painted in these colors exude total elegance. It also works in different design styles whether the room is modern, classic or even bohemian eclectic.
Whether they’re used alone as a block color or combined, the hues have a beautiful effect of calm and refinement. Pale shades of violet and purple are particularly relaxing. The mix of these colors with white are also appealing. To tie the entire room together, add a few touches or accessories in a similar shade of the new paint job. Throw pillows, blankets, lamps or even vases are easy to acquire.
Pastel colors are popular in homes for a reason. The light shades create a welcoming atmosphere without making it dull. Gray is a timeless neutral for the home, while combining it with an inspiring color like green makes it fresh and stylish. The muted contrast of these two colors creates a beautiful mix of contemporary minimalism and a relaxing softness to the home.
Another timeless color is white, which persists as a design tool that’s constantly in vogue year after year. As you may have noticed, white is used prominently in modern and minimalist residences. It’s simple, inviting and a great base to any room. To add character to the interiors, it’s best to pair white with a dynamic color such as turquoise. Vibrant, trendy and versatile, turquoise is an energizing and stunning boost to any room.
Gray looks great combined with green, but it also looks amazing on its own. Pearl gray provides a cool elegance that looks great in reserved rooms like a study or home office. In the example above, a few throw pillows are in a different color but the rest of the room are painted gray. Even the framed photographs are black and white, a nice accent to the décor.
Altrosa or rose creates a wonderful balance of warmth and restraint in the four walls of the home. While it can initially seem like a delicate color that’s more suited to a feminine bedroom, it’s actually more versatile than you think. Rose can be used as a chic yet welcoming hue in country homes or as a way to make an industrial-style residence softer. The sophisticated color doesn't even have to be too delicate. When paired with darker neutrals like grays and browns, dusty rose shades can simply add texture and creativity to the room.
Green and yellow are both dynamic colors that one wouldn’t initially think the two spring hues go well with each other. One of the most inspiring colors is green, a shade that mirrors nature and encourages relaxation. On the other hand, sunny yellow is another exhilirating color. Together, the two hues are invigorating, cheerful and pleasant to the eyes. When designed properly – maybe with some tans and browns – it can be a harmonious theme that brighten any room.
Sure, yellow looks good with fellow bright colors, but this sunny shade can also be used to brighten up classic areas in the home. In the room featured above, most of the furniture are deep tones and browns. The yellow walls are pleasing contrast, a breath of fresh air perking up the entire room. It can be tricky to mix so many different colors, but the potential is endless.
Gray just might be the color of the year. While light gray can be a welcoming and refreshing neutral, darker shades of this color can work as a dramatic and sophisticated hue in the living areas. It’s trendy, but it also creates a cocoon-like atmosphere: safe, secure and comfortable. Lighter floors can contrast nicely with darker walls, while one or two accent pieces in a different color can also tie the entire room together. A tip: wooden pieces can bring warmth into a dark room.
Maritime blues – a great mixture of green, turquoise and blue – are certain eye-catchers in every home. In a tropical country such as the Philippines, these specific shades work particularly well especially combined with pristine white accents and wooden décor.
