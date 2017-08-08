9 trending colors for your new home

Every now and then, any homeowner gets the hankering to spruce up their living space. Maybe you’re itching for something new after years of looking at the exact same rooms. Or maybe the wear and tear of time has left the rooms a bit dull. Either way, it’s natural to look for a change once in a while.

However, an overhaul can be a strain on the wallet. A total renovation is quite expensive. If your family is not financially ready for such a project, the easiest and most affordable makeover is getting a paint job on the different areas of the home. Not only does it bring a fresh new look to the residence, but it’s even possible to achieve a DIY paint job if you’re really pinching pennies. For those who prefer getting professional help, even enlisting the help of painters isn’t too pricey.

The first step? Choose the hues. Here’s our list of the potential paint colors for the home that are totally on trend in 2017.