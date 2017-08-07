10 easy ways to prepare your home for the rainy season

Every year, the rainy season wreaks havoc on the Philippines. It’s a major challenge to every Filipino’s day to day life whether they’re located in the metro or rural areas. The constant typhoons make it difficult to get to work, school or basically anywhere else outside the house. When the condition gets too rough, the natural inclination is to bunker down and stay indoors.

Therefore, it’s important that your chosen shelter is weatherproof. Without proper maintenance, people are very vulnerable during the wet season even indoors. Make sure that your place of refuge is indeed safe and dry from the torrential rains with Homify’s preparation steps for the rainy season.