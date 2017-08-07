10 easy ways to prepare your home for the rainy season

Every year, the rainy season wreaks havoc on the Philippines. It’s a major challenge to every Filipino’s day to day life whether they’re located in the metro or rural areas. The constant typhoons make it difficult to get to work, school or basically anywhere else outside the house. When the condition gets too rough, the natural inclination is to bunker down and stay indoors.
Therefore, it’s important that your chosen shelter is weatherproof. Without proper maintenance, people are very vulnerable during the wet season even indoors. Make sure that your place of refuge is indeed safe and dry from the torrential rains with Homify’s preparation steps for the rainy season.
Regular inspection of the roof is extremely important. After all, it’s the first line of defense against torrential rains. Fix and patch up any loose or missing roof tiles that can make the indoors susceptible to the water. Other vulnerable areas are the valleys and ridges of the roof, so double check these spots. Better yet, enlist the help of roof professionals.
The gutter is essential in the maintenance of the home, so clean it out regularly. If it’s too clogged with leaves and other clutter, water can accummulate and eventually damage other parts of the house.
Water is only one side of the storms – the other side is the winds, which can be just as dangerous. Protect your house from debris by cutting tree branches that are over the home. This has two functions: preventing the leaves from obstructing the drainage, and preventing the branches from falling and damaging the roof.
The rain can seep in through any opening in the house, so loose doors and windows are major weaknesses. Heavy wind can also shake wobbly ones and make them more unhinged.
Signs of wear and tear inside the house can spell bad news as well. Carefully examine the ceiling, walls and floors for existing damage such as discoloration, water spots and paint bubbles. This indicates that water has already made it way indoors.
Water stagnation is incredibly dangerous to the residents due to its role in spreading diseases like dengue fever. Make sure there’s very little opportunity for it. Keep pails, cans, pots and vases that are outdoors turned over, so rainwater can’t accumulate in them and provide a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
One can prepare diligently and still be in danger of flooding indoors. For people who live in flood-prone areas, act ahead when the heavy rains are starting. As a last-ditch precaution, move the important furniture and appliances to higher ground. Start with electronic equipment. For multi-level residences, this means hauling everything upstairs. If you live in a bungalow, put them in a spot as high as possible like on top of shelves.
It’s not just the interiors that needs protection. While many outdoor tools and equipment are built to withstand regular conditions outside, they’re likely to be damaged in the wake of torrential storms.
As previously noted, residents can prepare all they want and still find their house in danger of being flooded. Here’s a last-ditch attempt to keep them out of your dwelling: sandbags. Sandbags can prevent the water from getting inside, and they can redirect the flow of the water as well. Buy sandbags ahead of time.
Prepare an emergency kit. Medical supplies are essential, but other equipment are necessary: extra warm clothes, battery-powered light sources, battery-powered radio, candles, food, water and a mobile phone and battery pack. If you have an extra phone that offer a longer battery life – old and cheap ones – make sure it is fully charged. Keep all of these handily in a safe space that can’t be potentially reached by flood water.
