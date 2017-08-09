8 amazing home spaces for family reunions

Family gatherings and reunions are a lot funner when done in the coziest, most nostalgic place—home. Organizing and utilizing one's own house for a family party is a great way to celebrate holiday seasons.

Having a big extended family, that loves to meet often must have a house with a wide open area. Having much available space can offer a variety of recreational activities or games—hence, more good times with the whole clan! One will surely love this kind of happening because once can save a lot of money compared to costly outings.

Today, homify offers this ideabook to showcase ideal home space at various points to create a creative party corner. There's a lot of inspiration to suit every style!