One-storey dream home for tropical countries

The tropical vibe doesn’t have to be limited to exotic locales. Resort-inspired homes can be adapted in different neighborhoods, especially in countries like the Philippines where sunny days are the norm. In this country, there is not a more perfect dream house than an open airy villa that is immaculately designed both indoors and outdoors.
Architect Kali Arquitetura conceptualized a stunning retreat for tropical settings. The luxurious yet intimate villa takes inspiration from its natural surroundings. Look at this beautiful home for inspiration in creating a home that will make you feel like you’re on a blissful tropical vacation all year round.
The home is a seamless combination of modern luxe and natural charm. Full-length clear glass windows and doors surround the living area from three sides, making the space feel in complete harmony with the verdant environment. It’s an inspiring place to relax with endless views of nature and a cool breeze flowing easily through the house. Even smaller areas can seem much bigger with such a design.
An immaculately landscaped garden is one of the keys in pulling off the design of a beautiful resort-style villa. Palms and shrubs strategically placed around the living space highlight the tropical vibe of the home.
There’s no tropical dream home without a beautiful pool in the backyard. After a long day at work, there’s nothing like taking a dip in the swimming pool with family and friends. It’s also a good place to take meals al fresco. This expansive deck is also designed to be the ideal spot to host get-togethers and pool parties.
From this angle, the home is a spectacular picture of laid-back resort living. From the trees framing the living area to the distinctly shaped pool, this is truly designed to be an alluring space for tropical lovers.
From the inside of the house, the atmosphere is just alluring as it is outdoors. The clear glass lets the sunlight illuminate the home from sunrise to sunset, and the open area design makes the space seem a lot bigger than it actually is.
With dazzling views of the natural surroundings from nearly all sides, there’s no need for too ostentatious design indoors. The interiors of the home exudes understated elegance with all of the elements combining to create a soothing sanctuary.
Even the colors used in the home is chosen specifically to be warm and welcoming. White, tan and black are prominent, a color palette that’s timeless and calming. The sleek theme of the hues and furniture gives ties the tropical haven together and gives it a modern touch.
The living room, dining room and kitchen are all share the same open layout, but the compartmentalized design makes the space neat and orderly.
The simple aesthetic of the living area begins with the straight-forward black and gray sofa set. The coffee table is just as plain as the couch, and so are the pristine white side tables. Instead of focusing on flashy décor, the interior designer placed little touches of nature and color inside like potted plants. Instead of taking up space, the television was mounted on the wall. This also makes the wall serve additional purpose than just leaving it blank.
On the other end of the room, the kitchen is located in a similarly small space. However, it’s immaculately fitted with sleek modern utilities. There’s plenty of workspace provided on the counters. The additional counters can also serve as a meal area for breakfast or meals on-the-go.
Even at night, the tropical atmosphere of this house is alive and vibrant. Lights are strategically placed to illuminate the home in the most alluring way possible. Indeed, this dream home is absolutely picture-perfect from inside out.
