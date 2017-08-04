One-storey dream home for tropical countries

The tropical vibe doesn’t have to be limited to exotic locales. Resort-inspired homes can be adapted in different neighborhoods, especially in countries like the Philippines where sunny days are the norm. In this country, there is not a more perfect dream house than an open airy villa that is immaculately designed both indoors and outdoors.

Architect Kali Arquitetura conceptualized a stunning retreat for tropical settings. The luxurious yet intimate villa takes inspiration from its natural surroundings. Look at this beautiful home for inspiration in creating a home that will make you feel like you’re on a blissful tropical vacation all year round.