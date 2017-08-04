A beautiful wooden home for a big family

This beautiful wooden home has all the luxuries of a modern cottage, but with the rustic charm of a classic house in the countryside. The entire home is almost entirely built with lovely wooden materials, to help bring out a calming and relaxing atmosphere that's one with nature. The wood used for this dwelling is durable and can withstand all weather conditions, keeping the space warm during winter and cool during the summer.
Want to take a closer look of this beautiful home? If you're ready, let's take a look!
At first glance, you can already get a warm and relaxing vibe brought on by the light yellow hue of the wood, exuding this peaceful vacation home appeal. The architects definitely took great care in choosing each piece of wood that went into the construction of this home in order to achieve harmony between it and the surrounding landscape.
One of the most attractive spots in this beautiful home is its facade. The house is located on a slightly elevated hill giving it a more prominent look and it features a gorgeous stone paved pathway and staircase that leads directly to a lovely front porch. Small lighting fixtures are placed along the path to help you navigate the walkway during the evening as well as add some charm and atmosphere. It blends a mix of rustic chic and modern design elements that complement each other, giving off that tranquil home in the countryside vibe.
The wooden home is nestled atop the lush green garden lined with beautiful trees and flora. The yellowish tone of the wood provides great contrast with the surrounding natural landscape bringing the design closer to nature.
As soon as you step inside this gorgeous dwelling you are welcomed by a massive and airy high ceiling living room that utilizes contemporary decor. Featuring a Scandinavian style sofa with black leather upholstery with matching cushions alternated with white ones sporting a cow skin pattern. Animal skins are laid on the shiny tile floors to serve as accent pieces.
From this view you can also see that the main floor is an open concept wherein the space is divided between the cozy living room, the kitchen and the dining area.
In addition to the spacious first floor living room, the upper floor features a second living area where you can entertain your guests or use it for private relaxation with family members. It utilizes simple furniture similar to the furniture on the first floor with animal hide rugs and a chic chandelier as accent pieces.
Although the main components of the house emphasize the use of wood and rustic aesthetics, the interior designers chose glossy tiles for the kitchen and dining areas because they are easy to clean and maintain. An important aspect, especially since the dining area is in the same area as the kitchen.
While most of the house exudes a country cottage appeal, a more modern approach was taken for the kitchen with a focus on functionality, and ease of maintenance and cleaning.
Inside the master bedroom, the decors like the carpet and the furniture have neutral shades that provide a warm and cozy atmosphere. Making this bedroom more relaxing.
Another room worth noting is this gorgeous study, featuring the owner's favorite artwork and a desk. The room is furnished with basic furniture that is accentuated by the fur carpet.