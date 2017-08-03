3 modern homes perfect for tropical countries

There’s so much inspiration out there – modern, traditional, Scandinavian, Victorian – that we can often lose sight of what would actually work in our own local setting. After all, the aesthetic is just one consideration. There here are other practical factors involved in creating your dream home including space, climate, location and many more.

Remember that you are not building a house on a blank canvas, but on an existing setting. The environment is part of the architecture, so your home shouldn’t stick out like a sore thumb. Rather, the dwelling should ideally be in complete harmony with its surroundings.

Of course, just because we’re in a tropical country, it doesn’t mean the choices are limited to bahay kubo. As long as its done well, modern architecture can always be a good option in the Philippine setting.

Get inspiration from Homify’s picks of homes that do work in the country’s locale. Here are three particular modern designs that can thrive in the tropical atmosphere of spectacular Philippines.