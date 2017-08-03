3 modern homes perfect for tropical countries

There’s so much inspiration out there – modern, traditional, Scandinavian, Victorian – that we can often lose sight of what would actually work in our own local setting. After all, the aesthetic is just one consideration. There here are other practical factors involved in creating your dream home including space, climate, location and many more.
Remember that you are not building a house on a blank canvas, but on an existing setting. The environment is part of the architecture, so your home shouldn’t stick out like a sore thumb. Rather, the dwelling should ideally be in complete harmony with its surroundings.
Of course, just because we’re in a tropical country, it doesn’t mean the choices are limited to bahay kubo. As long as its done well, modern architecture can always be a good option in the Philippine setting.
Get inspiration from Homify’s picks of homes that do work in the country’s locale. Here are three particular modern designs that can thrive in the tropical atmosphere of spectacular Philippines.
Brick houses may not scream breezy summer house, but it can be a perfect fit for tropical settings. The home above is a charming 130 square meter take on brick homes. Warm tones of brick in varying shades of burning offer a distinct character to the pretty abode.
Tropical touches such as the pristine garden and the flowers winding through the wood finishes make this an easy home to imagine in the Philippines. The wooden deck is the ideal place to enjoy the outdoors. The double gable roof gives additional texture to the single-storey residence, creating a well-balanced structure that is exceptional in any neighborhood. This particular type of roof is also a functional feature, helping rain drain more quickly and efficiently than on flat roofs.
This spectacular family home is more of a modern design than the previous one, but its architecture still features more complex shapes and elements than the modern aesthetic. Despite the more complicated design of the residence, none of the elements are actually wasted. In terms of utility, each one is put to maximum use in creating the beautiful façade.
Notice that there are several layers of roof with a shade over much of the house and particularly the windows. This is perfect for a tropical country such as the Philippines where the heat can often be unbearable in certain parts of the year. With this design, the sun rays won’t be directly hitting the home and heating it up.
This dwelling is an easy one to imagine sitting in a quiet neighborhood, whether in the metro or in the suburbs. It can comfortably be home to a large family as it has ample space both indoors and outdoors.
It’s called a “half house” for a reason. The distinct architecture of the home almost makes it seem like one half of a whole structure that was split right down the middle. Unique, eye-catching and sleek, the residence will make a stylish statement in the Philippines.
While the overall design is quite bold and modern, the light warm tones of the home helps it blend seamlessly as part of the tropical backdrop. Set against a vast expanse of grass and trees, it almost exudes an idyllic resort-like vibe that can make families feel like they’re on constant vacation. There’s plenty of space on the deck for al fresco meals during beautiful summer days and the residents can even set up an outdoor table for picnics and get-togethers.
Discover more modern houses that highlight geometry.