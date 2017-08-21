See how they made this rustic wooden house

To build an eco-friendly home nowadays is more than a trend. Different establishments have really been investing in greener structures, going so far as acquiring LEED certification. Well, a commitment to a greener lifestyle is also full of advantages.

One of the most common and easiest way to establish a greener home living is have plants within the four corners of the room. If your budget allows, one of the best ways too is to use natural materials.

This hemp cottage is a case study made by a British architect firm, Rachel Bevan Architects. Concentrating on country house style, it also emphasizes the harmony of the house with the environment. If you're looking for a environment-friendly, modern home that is founded on sustainable development, continue to browse below!