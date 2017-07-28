How to buy a house when you don't have the money

This alternative is ideal for people who don't have access to whole lot of cash on hand. Thanks to this particular contract it is now possible to fully maximize the rent you pay by allowing you to purchase the property without requiring a massive down payment. Renting a property under this contract for specific period of time and you can soon call your rented house as your new home.

Pros: This formula allows you to capitalize on your rent which in any other situation would be considered a loss.

Cons: The monthly fee is usually 10-15% higher than what the rent is usually worth. In addition, it involves a host of other expenses such as having a notarized legal contract to help ensure that your mortgage is going to the right place.