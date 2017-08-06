How to decorate a Filipino home with pride

What better way of having a distinct Filipino home than bringing the traditional design and infusing it with a modern flair? It is paying homage to our grassroots—our ancestral homes that is very dear to our hearts while still being able to keep up with the ever changing times. As they say,
Ang hindi lumingon sa pinanggalingan ay hindi makararating sa paroroonan (He who does not look back from where he came will never reach his destination). It is good to be proud to be Filipino and what better way to show it than by how we live and how we make our home reflect where we are from.
The 'bahay kubo' or nipa hut has always been ingrained in many Asian countries like the Philippines. Here, you can see that instead of the usual bamboo walls, the architect used glass which makes the home feel closer to nature and stylish at the same time. It's a wonderful way to appreciate the natural wonders!
Filipino craftsmen practically know the language of wood. Being able to use it's natural beauty to its advantage, the warm tones, the curves and those grains that is brandished with a smooth finish. Infusing glass with the rustic wood gives this door a unique and elegant design.
This house is inspired by the traditional wicker basket; an everyday object that is used to carry produce in the provinces. Being able to use recycled synthetic materials is a great way to help the environment. This beautiful vacation villa is truly an inspiring design statement that is proud of its heritage.
Being surrounded by tropical plants elevates the beauty of architectural design. It gives it a natural and elemental feel that is warm and inviting. Still, nothing beats nature when it comes to design.
This modern resort-like home kept the natural rock formation inside the house, giving it character and spunk. You get that texture and warmth of being close to mother nature. These rock formations didn't get there overnight, it took centuries and building a house that highlights it's beauty is a great way to showcase what your motherland has to offer. The house also opens up to a magnificent view that also boasts of the beauty of the surroundings and the sea.
Being surrounded by bodies of water like in the Philippines, is where architects are constantly challenged and forced to be creative in being able to integrate their design in a manner that suit its surroundings. Adding in a pool that imitates that of a lake and having an elevated view deck surrounded by glass allows the homeowner to enjoy the picturesque view.
The use of reclaimed wood and antiques from old churches or farm equipment or items from your ancestral home can be used as statement pieces to your home. It gives that unique flavor when matched with your own design preferences. There are old pieces that carry history with it or simply pieces that aren't being made anymore.
