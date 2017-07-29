7 reasons to live in Metro Manila

I'm sure you enjoyed your stay in the Philippines during your last vacation! With so much beautiful pristine beaches to go to, there really is so much to explore which is great if you're the type of person who's up for awesome adventures! I'm sure you'll see that more than the vacation spots, the place actually has so much more to offer that you may actually want to consider migrating to the Philippines! Metro Manila, for one, is an urbanized region that is the center of culture, economy, education and government. The country was also once colonized by America, making the citizens aware and familiar of the western culture. If you are considering living here, then let me give you a few reasons why it is a very good option! First off, the form of government is democratic, secondly, the vast majority is Roman Catholic in religion, and third, Filipinos are also known for being kind and caring people. Metro Manila is also known for having the perfect mix of urban living with a laid back atmosphere, and it also has so many places and activities that you and your family can all enjoy. As for your childrens' education, there are quite a number of renowned international schools that you can choose from. Now, let's run down the 7 reasons why Metro Manila is a great place to live in.