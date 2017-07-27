5 cities/areas where Filipino celebrities like to live

Looking for a new city to call home? Why not consider a place where you can brush shoulders with some of the country's rich and famous. For this ideabook we looked for six of the most star-studded neighborhoods, where you can get a chance to glimpse some of your favorite celebrity neighbors and their beautiful homes.
Quezon City by far has the highest concentration of celebrity residents, partly due to the fact that it plays host to the two largest television networks in the country. Fairview, located at the heart of Quezon City, is apparently the home of TV royalty as the Teen King, Daniel Padilla and Teleserye King, Coco Martin both reside here. The former lives in a large, beautiful home with his mother, Karla Estrada and the latter dwells in an enormous 2,000-square-meter resort-style mansion that took architects a whopping four years to complete. In addition, Phenomenal Primetime Princess, Julia Montes also calls Fairview home as she has purchased a large three-bedroom house, complete with a walk-in closet and a gym.
Deep inside the exclusive subdivision of La Vista in Quezon City, lies an 800 square-meter property where famous comedian and TV personality, Vice Ganda has built his dream home. This subdivision is also where you will find the beautiful victorian-inspired three-storey and four-bedroom dwelling of Pinoy BigBrother Teen Edition grand winner, Kim Chiu. To top it all off, living in the same neighborhood is none other than the ABS-CBN president herself Charo Santos-Concio.
One of the earliest exclusive subdivisions in the metro, White Plains in Quezon City is the place where plenty of veteran celebrities lay their heads. This high-class gated community is where you'll find seasoned actress Helen Gamboa and her husband, actor turned senator, Tito Sotto. The subdivision is also where you can find the Asian infused home of Marvin Agustin and the beautiful tropical sanctuary of TV icons Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama.
As one of the richest cities in the country, Makati City is home to the Philippine elite. There are plenty of celebrities who reside in this bustling cityscape. Triathlete and TV personality, Piolo Pascual along with singer and actress, Vina Morales are just some of the few celebrities who live in the numerous high rise luxury residences throughout the city. Makati also plays host to the opulent Forbes Park, where boxing legend/senator Manny Pacquiao lives just a few massive blocks away from socialite and actress, Gretchen Barretto.
One of the busiest and fastest growing business and entertainment hubs in Metro Manila, Bonifacio Global City in Taguig is one of the most happening places to be. No wonder, it has become a nest for the richest Pinoy celebrities living in luxury condominiums like Serendra. If you're looking to brush up with the rich and famous, you'll find them there. Celebrities like PBA legend, James Yap, Sharon Cuneta's daughter, KC Concepcion, matinee idol, Sam Milby, and the gorgeous Solenn Heussaff all call this urban paradise home.