5 cities/areas where Filipino celebrities like to live

Quezon City by far has the highest concentration of celebrity residents, partly due to the fact that it plays host to the two largest television networks in the country. Fairview, located at the heart of Quezon City, is apparently the home of TV royalty as the Teen King, Daniel Padilla and Teleserye King, Coco Martin both reside here. The former lives in a large, beautiful home with his mother, Karla Estrada and the latter dwells in an enormous 2,000-square-meter resort-style mansion that took architects a whopping four years to complete. In addition, Phenomenal Primetime Princess, Julia Montes also calls Fairview home as she has purchased a large three-bedroom house, complete with a walk-in closet and a gym.