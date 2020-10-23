Lucky plants: 7 plants to bring you wealth, health, and love

Plants are multi-functional; not only are they stylish design pieces that can promote air circulation in the room, but experts can also use them to bring good fortune to the residents of the home. It’s one of the final puzzle pieces when creating a beautiful place to live, a step that can tie together the atmosphere of the entire residence.

For many people, the selection of plants depends entirely on the aesthetics they want to create. Other factors involved also include size and maintenance. However, greenery inside the house can also attract wealth, health and love.

If you’re only beginning to explore the wonders of plant feng shui, don’t fret. This ideabook offers seven pretty feng shui-friendly plants that can help you get started – as well as bring you a hefty dose of good fortune along the way. All you need to do is to place some of these lucky plants indoors.