Lucky plants: 7 plants to bring you wealth, health, and love

Naia Carlos Naia Carlos
Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
Plants are multi-functional; not only are they stylish design pieces that can promote air circulation in the room, but experts can also use them to bring good fortune to the residents of the home. It’s one of the final puzzle pieces when creating a beautiful place to live, a step that can tie together the atmosphere of the entire residence.

For many people, the selection of plants depends entirely on the aesthetics they want to create. Other factors involved also include size and maintenance. However, greenery inside the house can also attract wealth, health and love.

If you’re only beginning to explore the wonders of plant feng shui, don’t fret. This ideabook offers seven pretty feng shui-friendly plants that can help you get started – as well as bring you a hefty dose of good fortune along the way. All you need to do is to place some of these lucky plants indoors.

1. Palms

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

Palms, because they’re one of the bigger indoor plants around, can be the ideal room divider that also injects a bit of natural charm to the house. It’s breezy and tropical, while also quite effective in attracting good energy. Palms actually activate any missing or absent feng shui element in the room.

Palmera plant

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern style gardens
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

For small homes, professional gardeners usually recommend the Palmera plant is a more suitable choice as they are smaller than other varieties of palms and can be planted in a medium-sized pot. Besides having pretty fronds, this plant makes for an excellent indoor plant because of its tolerance for low-light conditions. It is also known for its air-purifying properties, which adds to its merits as an indoor plant.

2. Snake plant

Jardín japonés para tortugas en Alicante., David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje Asian style garden
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje
David Jiménez. Arquitectura y paisaje

The snake plant or Espada plant (or Espada de rey plants), also cheekily known as the mother-in-law’s tongue, can be quite controversial in feng shui as there are some people that consider it a bad feng shui plant. However, when placed in ideal positions in the home or office, a snake plant can bring strong protective energy and shield the homeowners from negative Chi. Make sure you position the plant in an area of the home that’s not heavily occupied by people.

3. Jade plant

homify Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

The jade plant, seen rightmost in the photo above, is a succulent that is known to bring positive results in wealth and prosperity. It’s a medium-sized plant that looks good in any setting, but for feng shui purposes, it’s best to put the jade plant in the home office because of its tendency to attract money and business. It’s traditionally placed near the entrance to welcome success to the homeowner.

The Forever Rich plant is another indoor plant that is known for bringing luck to the residents of a house. It is a succulent variety that originated in Africa and is distinctive because of its spotted leaves that have thin white spikes. Another benefit is that it flowers during some months with a long stalk shooting out with bell-shaped flowers.

4. Potted orchids

Pink Double Orchid Plant Appleyard London Garden Plants & flowers
Appleyard London

Pink Double Orchid Plant

Appleyard London
Appleyard London
Appleyard London

Orchids are one of the most beautiful flowering plants around, so adding it inside the house as a design element is always a plus. However, it’s more than just a pretty face. Feng shui says that orchids bring good fortune in love. It improves current relationships, but more importantly, increases the chances of attracting a new romantic partner.

Another benefit of orchids: they release oxygen at night, so placing them in the bedroom can help the residents sleep better!

5. Lucky bamboo

Lucky Bamboo just needs water in which to grow. The stems are arranged in various shapes and forms, making an architectural delight! Perfect Plants Ltd Interior landscaping Natural Fibre Green lucky bamboo,chinese,feng shui,interior design,house plants,houseplants,energy,luck,lucky,perfectplants,interior decor
Perfect Plants Ltd

Lucky Bamboo just needs water in which to grow. The stems are arranged in various shapes and forms, making an architectural delight!

Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd

The name is a bit misleading since this isn’t actually a bamboo but a dracaena. The nickname is merely a testament to the incredible fortune this plant brings as the lucky bamboo has been renowned for thousands of years for bringing peace, health, love and luck into the home. The arrangement – specifically, the number of stalks – indicates the fortune it attracts. In terms of placement, the East of the house focuses on family and the Southeast is the center of wealth, and putting the lucky bamboo in either area would be beneficial.

Lucky for homeowners who don’t have the time to flex their green thumbs, this plant is pretty low-maintenance. It only needs a little light and some purified water.

6. Rubber plant

г. Минск п. Ратомка, Студия Дизайна Интерьера MALGRIM Студия Дизайна Интерьера MALGRIM Living room
Студия Дизайна Интерьера MALGRIM

Студия Дизайна Интерьера MALGRIM
Студия Дизайна Интерьера MALGRIM
Студия Дизайна Интерьера MALGRIM

Rubber plants can be beneficial in any spot, but it is believed to be especially auspicious in the wealth area or even the front hall of the residence – much like the jade plant. The round leaves of the plant are known to represent money or prosperity.

7. Money tree

Alfresco Dining Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts Dining roomChairs & benches
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Alfresco Dining

Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts
Savio and Rupa Interior Concepts

Distinct for its braided trunk, the money tree is one of the most popular products in feng shui. It’s a staple in any enthusiast’s home, known for ensuring luck and prosperity within the residence as represented by its eye-catching intertwined trunk. 

The money tree only needs to be watered every week or so. It can thrive in low-light as well, so placing it indoors or under a shade outside is fine.

For more tips on attracting good fortune, read Feng Shui tricks to attract money to your home.

10 beautiful homes under 300 square meters (with plans)!
Which is your favorite lucky plant?

