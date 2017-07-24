8 wooden houses that will get your attention

This house is surrounded by mountains covered with large trees and lush foliage is designed by HOUSE HABITAT. The company built a wooden house that is in harmony with the surrounding environment. With the stylish monitor shed roof design that is advantageous in terms of providing good air circulation inside the home.

The garden is also planted with shrubs in a well manicured style. It's a perfect home for the perfect location. Imagine driving home to this beautiful wooden house with the beautiful scenic view of nature.