Filipino women in design: Marilen Faustino-Montenegro

If you think you've seen Marilen Faustino-Montenegro before, you definitely have. The Filipino interior decorator was once a member of the Professional Model’s Association of the Philippines and has graced the pages of numerous magazines and starred in countless TV commercials before landing hosting gigs for shows such as Tahanang Pinoy in 2005, HouseLife in 2008, Extreme Makeover Home Edition Philippines in 2011, and segment host for Smart Spaces on GMA7's Mommy Hacks. But, interior design has always been her biggest passion, and, in between photo shoots, runway shows, and tapings, the BS Interior Design-graduate would spend her time supervising home and design projects.

Even Before I got into modeling, I was preparing for a career in interior design and was actually studying it when I got my first TV commercial (stint). While I was in college, I would do shoots for magazine and my career as a model flourished, but I still made sure I finished my degree, she tells homify.ph.