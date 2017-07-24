5 awesome reasons to live in Davao

For many of the people living in Metro Manila, it’s difficult to imagine a life somewhere else in the country. However, there’s always time for a change of scenery. When this time comes, don’t be scared to create a new home and embark on a new adventure.
Down south, Davao offers a beautiful alternative to the chaos of Manila. Although located in the other end of the country, the Mindanao province is less than two hours away and it’s actually shaping up to be an extremely desirable place to live. Here are the top five reasons why it might be time to give Davao a second look.
Perhaps the biggest draw of Davao City is its claim as one of the – if not the – safest places in the entire country. Its lauded for the impressively low crime rate as well as the order and discipline that’s apparent throughout the city. Note: there’s also far less traffic.
Despite its peaceful nature, Davao is a bustling metropolis that’s been making its mark as one of the fastest developing cities with remarkable public utilities, infrastructure and services. Urban yuppies can enjoy an endless variety of dining and recreational options, while families can rest assured that all the comforts of Metro Manila are just as readily available here.
There’s a reason why this region is one of the most coveted tourist destinations in the Philippines. Davao boasts an array of natural landscapes that’s still ripe for exploration from secret surf spots and underwater wonders to wild forests and rugged mountains. Instead of skyscrapers there are mountains in the distance. Imagine, all of these could be right outside your doorstep!
Davao could be the place to build the house of your dreams whether it’s a sprawling villa in the heart of the city or a tiny cottage with a beautiful view of the mountains. There’s more space for the architect to play around with as well.
Because there is a lot more land space in Davao – it is, after all, the largest city in the world – the cost of properties here are much smaller than in Metro Manila. Daily living expenses are also more affordable including food and transportation, which can also be a major plus to people looking to make the most of their salary. The peso can go a long way here even without sacrificing certain luxuries and recreational activities.
It may be located deep in the south of the Philippines, but Davao isn’t actually that far from Metro Manila. The trip takes less than two hours and various airlines ply the route daily. Sure, this might have been a daunting journey a few decades ago, but in the modern age of cheap promo fares and client-friendly flights, it’s not only quick but it’s also affordable.
For those who find themselves traveling internationally often, the presence of the Davao International Airport makes it relatively simple to fly in and out of the country without having to go through the chaotic airports of Manila.
The Philippines is a tropical country, but many cities are plagued with storms at certain parts of the year. On the other hand, Davao is a city that’s dubbed as “typhoon-free” as it sits outside the typhoon belt and surrounded by mountain ranges that acts as a shield from natural destruction. The absence of a prolonged typhoon season gives homeowners the freedom to design their dream house without stressing over impending storms or floods. Ask your designer to design you a beautiful terrace where you can spend days basking in the natural surroundings of Davao.
