A small home with two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Irene Curtis—homify
ASAP P26 บ้านชั้นเดี่ยว 2 ห้องนอน 2 ห้องน้ำ., Asap Home Builder
Today, homify gives you an inspiring architectural design of a compact two-bedroom- two-bathroom wonder. Designed by ASAP HOME BUILDER from Thailand, this simple yet modern design offers security and recreational spaces that would suit nuclear Filipino families. Plus, you can copy with less than 1 million pesos budget.

Safe welcome

ASAP P26 บ้านชั้นเดี่ยว 2 ห้องนอน 2 ห้องน้ำ., Asap Home Builder
At the front entrance, sliding glass doors open to white wrought iron gates that provide homeowners security. The small patio is covered and afforded some privacy with a single-panel black wood partition. At night, three cylinder porch spotlights provide ambient illumination. 

Eye-catching facade

ASAP P26 บ้านชั้นเดี่ยว 2 ห้องนอน 2 ห้องน้ำ., Asap Home Builder
Designed as a single-level bungalow, the house is dressed in  an interesting mix of geometric lines that begins with its striking semi-flat roof design. Painted in alternating shades of gray, the two-tone front facade hosts a fortified glass window set against a light-colored brick panel and a pair of mount sensor lamps. 

Spacious side garden

ASAP P26 บ้านชั้นเดี่ยว 2 ห้องนอน 2 ห้องน้ำ., Asap Home Builder
While the front area leaves little space for a front yard, there is ample room for an actual garden on the left side of the house, which is fenced in by shrubs. You may even set up a compact seating area if you want. We suggest element-friendly folding chairs and tables that you can easily set and stash, especially during wet monsoon season. 

Sideyard potential

ASAP P26 บ้านชั้นเดี่ยว 2 ห้องนอน 2 ห้องน้ำ., Asap Home Builder
Lastly, on the right side of the house, is a long, narrow side yard that you can choose to pave with a stone walkway and add side foliage for an attractively lush, warm feel. Don't forget to install in-ground luminaires to create a luminous foot path.

8 wooden houses that will get your attention

