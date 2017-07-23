6 rustic houses for every type of Filipino family

When it comes to rustic homes, the possibilities are endless. The style itself allows more room for creative freedom resulting in a design that just exudes your personality. However, one of the truly amazing aspects of going rustic when it comes to your private sanctuary is the level of comfort it can provide for the people who dwell in it. This design style is truly timeless because it offers an incredibly relaxing atmosphere.

For this ideabook, we compiled some amazing rustic homes that can suit all types of Filipino families (with less than 1 million pesos budget). So you can just grab some ideas to use on your own project for you and your loved ones.