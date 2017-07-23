6 rustic houses for every type of Filipino family

When it comes to rustic homes, the possibilities are endless. The style itself allows more room for creative freedom resulting in a design that just exudes your personality. However, one of the truly amazing aspects of going rustic when it comes to your private sanctuary is the level of comfort it can provide for the people who dwell in it. This design style is truly timeless because it offers an incredibly relaxing atmosphere.
For this ideabook, we compiled some amazing rustic homes that can suit all types of Filipino families (with less than 1 million pesos budget). So you can just grab some ideas to use on your own project for you and your loved ones.
This beautiful single-storey home is the ideal dwelling for small to medium families who want to escape city life and experience the countryside. You can either turn it into your family's permanent home or as a vacation house for those long weekend getaways. It has a medium-sized front porch where you can entertain guests or just sit back and relax as you watch your kids play in the yard.
You can never go wrong with a log home. Perfect for large families who love nature, this massive single-storey abode is the ideal place to make those lasting family memories. This house utilizes timber that gives off a bright yellowish hue and a large glass window in the facade to make the home more inviting. It features a lush green lawn, great for fun family activities.
If the space of your property is an issue, this simple but adorable two-storey home might be the best choice for your family. It has a large balcony with wooden slats that exudes a Japanese zen-like vibe and dark wooden elements to bring in that rustic charm. The base is also elevated to help protect your family from floods.
Love rustic homes? Then we know you'll enjoy this beautiful dwelling. The design and shape of this home was inspired from old wooden barns, however, the interior decoration delivers a refreshingly modern twist. This perfect combination of contemporary and rustic elements are what help elevate the appeal of this home. It features massive sliding glass doors in the front to make the abode more inviting and edged corner windows so you can take in the scenic views of your surroundings. It also has a gorgeous lawn area visible from indoors where your children can play and have fun while you keep a safe eye on them.
We are truly in love with this house. With an eclectic style of combined Asian influences, this gorgeous home is truly one of our favorites. The color palette features bright hues that just captures the eye balanced out with neutral tones that give excellent contrast. The wooden details and the tiles on the roof are beautifully ornate and adds a unique dimension to the exterior of the house. Ideal for large families, the massive front porch is definitely going to be your loved ones' favorite spot. You can host medium to large gatherings or just enjoy the company of the people who matter most.