6 types of houses that will fit well in the Philippines

Looking for great inspiration for your future home? Get one that actually suits the Philippine setting. There are a lot of factors that should be considered when finding – or making – a place to live.

One is size. It’s important that the home fits the entire family comfortably. The location of the property also plays a huge role in determining the ideal architecture of the house. A residence up in the open mountains may not necessarily work as well in the crowded metro. Similarly, an ultra modern design could stick out like a sore thumb in the farm setting.

Here are six stunning residences that can help you come up with a home that’s right for your family. The stylish yet functional designs in this ideabook will inspire aspiring homeowners to get started with their dream home immediately.