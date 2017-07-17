A two-storey home that focuses on relaxation

This charming patio has a rustic appeal with the wood material used for the floor, ceiling and the wall. Having pin-lights projecting up from the floor creates a warm and dramatic effect that makes this space very cozy. It's a perfect spot for a siesta along the hammock where you get to feel the fresh breeze as you relax in your beautiful home.

